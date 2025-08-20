Badshah rewrites the ending with 'The Unfinished Tour' 2025 across the US

MUMBAI: After an abrupt and dramatic pause during his last U.S. tour in 2024, Indian music sensation and rap superstar Badshah is back with a powerful message and a promise: the show must go on.

He is all set to return to the U.S. with his biggest and most anticipated tour yet, the ‘Unfinished Tour’, kicking off in 2025. This musical tour is meticulously organised by the leading global event company in US, Intense Entertainment, owned by Manish Sood and Deepa Sahani Sood, Indian-born U.S. citizens who have successfully organised over 100 shows featuring every Bollywood’s most celebrated artists. The tour is specially curated for the Indian diaspora and Bollywood music lovers across the U.S. Mr. Sood promises a night filled with chart-topping hits, electrifying energy, and a performance that will keep everyone on their feet.

The name of the tour, ‘Unfinished’, is a direct nod to Badshah’s previously interrupted U.S. tour in 2024, which had to be cancelled mid-way due to internal disputes among the previous promoters and production team. Despite Badshah’s electrifying presence on stage and a packed audience in Dallas, the show was abruptly halted, leaving fans in shock and the artist deeply devastated. Unwilling to compromise on the quality of his performances or his fans’ experience, Badshah and his team made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining cities and return to India. Exactly one year later, Manish Sood of Intense Entertainment stepped forward with a fresh vision and a promise to bring the rap icon back to U.S. stages , to complete what was left unfinished. With renewed spirit, Badshah is now all set to make a bold return and give his fans the spectacular experience they truly deserve. The Unfinished Tour 2025 will travel across six major U.S. cities, starting on 5th September in Virginia, followed by 6th September in New Jersey, 13th September in San Francisco, 14th September in Seattle, 19th September in Dallas, and concluding in Chicago on 20th September. Each night promises to be a grand celebration of music and togetherness, bringing the Indian diaspora and Bollywood music lovers across the U.S. closer to their favorite superstar.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the tour, Badshah shared, “The Unfinished Tour is very special for me, it is more than just a comeback. it's closure, celebration, and commitment rolled into one. What happened in 2024 was unfortunate, but it made me even more determined to give my fans the show they truly deserve. With Mr. Sood and his team, I believe we will live up to that promise together. I’m coming back stronger, louder, and more grateful than ever. I’ve always had an amazing experience performing for the warm and energetic crowd in the U.S., and I’m especially excited to be back after what happened last year.”

“We’re calling it the Unfinished Tour because that’s exactly what it is, an unfinished chapter we’re ready to complete. This is more than just a tour, it’s about honouring an artist’s journey and reconnecting with fans who were left waiting.

We’re going all out to make the Unfinished Tour the biggest live Bollywood-hip hop experience the U.S. has ever seen,” said Manish Sood, National Promoter and Founder of Intense Entertainment, who has previously helmed several high-profile international shows.

U.S. fans can expect a high-octane, power-packed performance from the chart-topping rap sensation. Known for his unique style, unmatched stage presence, and back-to-back hits, Badshah is all set to set the stage on fire with fan favorites like DJ Waley Babu, Genda Phool, Jugnu, Paani Paani, Players, and many more.

From massive club anthems to soulful melodies, his versatile discography promises something for everyone. Intense Entertainment has been working relentlessly to deliver this grand musical experience to the U.S. audience. Tickets are available at IntenseDMV.com & Ticketmaster.com. Whether you're a Bollywood fan, a hip-hop lover, or simply enjoy electrifying live performances, Badshah’s Unfinished Tour 2025 promises to be a musical journey you won’t want to miss.