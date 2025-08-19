RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Aug 2025 12:13 |  By RnMTeam

MY FM is now 44 station network

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio division of Dainik Bhaskar Group has been granted licenses for 14 new cities in the Batch III Phase III auction conducted by MIB (Ministry of Information and Broadcasting). The auction process went off quite smoothly and the entire process completed very swiftly. MY FM received the most cities in this auction. With this, MY FM’s network will grow from 30 to 44 cities. 

The new stations are Bhilwara, Sri Ganganagar, Pali, Sikar and Alwar in Rajasthan. In Gujarat, Bhuj, Gandhidham along with union territory; Daman. New stations will be added in Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak and Ambala in Haryana. In Madhya Pradesh, Rewa and Ratlam are the new additions. The stations in these 14 new cities are expected to begin broadcasting by the end of this year.

Radio continues to be one of the most trusted mediums for everyday information, entertainment, and emergency messages. Its popularity among the youth is steadily growing. 

Launched in 2006, MY FM adopted a bottom-up strategy, establishing its network now across 44 Tier II and III cities in eight states, building on the strong local understanding that Bhaskar group has in these markets. True to its brand ethos, ‘Chalo Achcha Sunte Hain’, MY FM fosters a strong emotional connection with the listeners, consistently curating offerings tailored to local tastes and preferences.

Tags
MY FM Ministry of Information and Broadcasting music
Related news
 | 20 Aug 2025

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Shankar, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan’s new song 'Jai Shree Ganesha'

MUMBAI: The powerful voices of Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan come together for a grand Ganesh anthem, Jai Shree Ganesha. Released today, this vibrant devotional track features music by Kedar Pandit and lyrics by Nachiket Jog and is presented by Times Music.

read more
 | 20 Aug 2025

JetSynthesys’ JetAlive launches first Marquee Events with RE:SOUND Lucky Ali India Tour and K-Town 3.0 Festival

MUMBAI: India is fast becoming one of the most exciting live music destinations in the world. Concerts in India are not only about entertainment, they transform cities, boost tourism, and create new cultural moments.

read more
 | 20 Aug 2025

Land of Maasai – A Sonic Journey by Omkar Salunkhe

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based percussionist, rhythm arranger, and producer Omkar Salunkhe steps into a new chapter with his latest single Land of Maasai, releasing on 9th August 2025 — a date that carries double significance: World Indigenous Peoples’ Day and the birthday of his Guru, Ustad Taufiq Quresh

read more
 | 20 Aug 2025

When Chai Met Toast and Job Kurian Present “Dreamland,” a Musical Reflection of Kerala

MUMBAI: Dreamland, a new release by When Chai Met Toast in collaboration with Malayalam singer-songwriter Job Kurian, explores how home is formed through ordinary moments, shared spaces, and the stories that unfold within them.

read more
 | 20 Aug 2025

JetSynthesys’ JetAlive launches first Marquee Events with RE:SOUND Lucky Ali India Tour and K-Town 3.0 Festival

MUMBAI: India is fast becoming one of the most exciting live music destinations in the world. Concerts in India are not only about entertainment, they transform cities, boost tourism, and create new cultural moments.

read more

RnM Biz

MY FM launches new radio show 'Nayab Nazariya' with Nayab Midha

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group launches new show with renowned poet, contenread more

IPRS is taking Music Rights literacy beyond metros reaching India’s remote creators

MUMBAI: In a significant shift, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) is expanding its outrread more

TIPS Music delivers strong Q1 FY26 results with 19% Revenue Growth and expanding digital reach

MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd.read more

Spotify hits high note in Q2 2025 with strong subscriber and Revenue Growth

MUMBAI: Spotify has struck a powerful chord in the second quarter of 2025, posting impressive grread more

The Studio behind the Sound: How Bay Owl is powering India's Regional Music Revolution

MUMBAI: From Rs.read more

top# 5 articles

1
JetSynthesys’ JetAlive launches first Marquee Events with RE:SOUND Lucky Ali India Tour and K-Town 3.0 Festival

MUMBAI: India is fast becoming one of the most exciting live music destinations in the world. Concerts in India are not only about entertainment,...read more

2
Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Shankar, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan’s new song 'Jai Shree Ganesha'

MUMBAI: The powerful voices of Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan come together for a grand Ganesh anthem, Jai Shree Ganesha...read more

3
When Chai Met Toast and Job Kurian Present “Dreamland,” a Musical Reflection of Kerala

MUMBAI: Dreamland, a new release by When Chai Met Toast in collaboration with Malayalam singer-songwriter Job Kurian, explores how home is formed...read more

4
Land of Maasai – A Sonic Journey by Omkar Salunkhe

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based percussionist, rhythm arranger, and producer Omkar Salunkhe steps into a new chapter with his latest single Land of Maasai,...read more

5
Grammy-nominated Kirtan Virtuoso Krishna Das announces multi-city India Tour 2025

MUMBAI:  Building on its successful presentations of Radhika Das and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Team Innovation Cultural is honored to announce the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games