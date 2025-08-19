RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Aug 2025 13:35 |  By RnMTeam

JioSaavn turns the spotlight on creators at All About Music 2025

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming service with 100 mn+ MAUs, is all set to participate in All About Music 2025, India’s leading B2B music conference bringing creators, experts and key stakeholders across the Indian music industry together. Over the course of the three day event, JioSaavn will host an Open Mic Stage and a Connect Corner to encourage artist discovery, direct engagement and meaningful conversations within the Indian music community.

The Open Mic stage will feature many  artists who will share their insights on how JioSaavn’s ArtistOne mobile application and JioSaavn’s newly launched ArtistOne Finds playlist property can be used to optimize artists’ outreach to their fans and gain new audiences. The ArtistOne Finds playlist is a revolutionary step towards highlighting upcoming talent with established and well loved artists. 

The Connect Corner, which will also be available on all three days- will serve as a dedicated space for artists to meet the JioSaavn team to ask questions, and gain actionable insights into how to leverage the platform for maximum reach and impact.  

All About Music will take place from August 20th - August 22nd 2025 bringing together music professionals, creators and enthusiasts for panel, showcases and networking opportunities. 

Tags
All About Music JioSaavn music
Related news
 | 20 Aug 2025

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Shankar, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan’s new song 'Jai Shree Ganesha'

MUMBAI: The powerful voices of Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan come together for a grand Ganesh anthem, Jai Shree Ganesha. Released today, this vibrant devotional track features music by Kedar Pandit and lyrics by Nachiket Jog and is presented by Times Music.

read more
 | 20 Aug 2025

JetSynthesys’ JetAlive launches first Marquee Events with RE:SOUND Lucky Ali India Tour and K-Town 3.0 Festival

MUMBAI: India is fast becoming one of the most exciting live music destinations in the world. Concerts in India are not only about entertainment, they transform cities, boost tourism, and create new cultural moments.

read more
 | 20 Aug 2025

Land of Maasai – A Sonic Journey by Omkar Salunkhe

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based percussionist, rhythm arranger, and producer Omkar Salunkhe steps into a new chapter with his latest single Land of Maasai, releasing on 9th August 2025 — a date that carries double significance: World Indigenous Peoples’ Day and the birthday of his Guru, Ustad Taufiq Quresh

read more
 | 20 Aug 2025

When Chai Met Toast and Job Kurian Present “Dreamland,” a Musical Reflection of Kerala

MUMBAI: Dreamland, a new release by When Chai Met Toast in collaboration with Malayalam singer-songwriter Job Kurian, explores how home is formed through ordinary moments, shared spaces, and the stories that unfold within them.

read more
 | 20 Aug 2025

JetSynthesys’ JetAlive launches first Marquee Events with RE:SOUND Lucky Ali India Tour and K-Town 3.0 Festival

MUMBAI: India is fast becoming one of the most exciting live music destinations in the world. Concerts in India are not only about entertainment, they transform cities, boost tourism, and create new cultural moments.

read more

RnM Biz

MY FM launches new radio show 'Nayab Nazariya' with Nayab Midha

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group launches new show with renowned poet, contenread more

IPRS is taking Music Rights literacy beyond metros reaching India’s remote creators

MUMBAI: In a significant shift, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) is expanding its outrread more

TIPS Music delivers strong Q1 FY26 results with 19% Revenue Growth and expanding digital reach

MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd.read more

Spotify hits high note in Q2 2025 with strong subscriber and Revenue Growth

MUMBAI: Spotify has struck a powerful chord in the second quarter of 2025, posting impressive grread more

The Studio behind the Sound: How Bay Owl is powering India's Regional Music Revolution

MUMBAI: From Rs.read more

top# 5 articles

1
JetSynthesys’ JetAlive launches first Marquee Events with RE:SOUND Lucky Ali India Tour and K-Town 3.0 Festival

MUMBAI: India is fast becoming one of the most exciting live music destinations in the world. Concerts in India are not only about entertainment,...read more

2
Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Shankar, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan’s new song 'Jai Shree Ganesha'

MUMBAI: The powerful voices of Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan come together for a grand Ganesh anthem, Jai Shree Ganesha...read more

3
When Chai Met Toast and Job Kurian Present “Dreamland,” a Musical Reflection of Kerala

MUMBAI: Dreamland, a new release by When Chai Met Toast in collaboration with Malayalam singer-songwriter Job Kurian, explores how home is formed...read more

4
Land of Maasai – A Sonic Journey by Omkar Salunkhe

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based percussionist, rhythm arranger, and producer Omkar Salunkhe steps into a new chapter with his latest single Land of Maasai,...read more

5
Grammy-nominated Kirtan Virtuoso Krishna Das announces multi-city India Tour 2025

MUMBAI:  Building on its successful presentations of Radhika Das and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Team Innovation Cultural is honored to announce the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games