"Sheriya" unleashed: ARJN, KDS, and RONN drop powerful new anthem

MUMBAI: Prepare for a sonic journey that defies expectations and dives deep into the complexities of truth and perception! Kerala's genre-bending artist ARJN, distinct vocalist KDS, and razor-sharp producer RONN have officially dropped their highly anticipated collaboration, "Sheriya," and it's set to spark conversations across the music landscape. This powerful track is a raw, layered, and deeply personal reflection on navigating messy realities, shifting values, and societal contradictions, promising to resonate with listeners who crave music with depth and a bold voice.

"Sheriya" is far more than just a song; it's a lyrical and sonic commentary. The track's lyrics are gritty and deeply rooted in personal and cultural reflection, challenging the idea of what's considered "right" (sheriya) from the perspective of those who've navigated life's complexities. Lines like "Sheriya nee kettathu" (what you heard is right) and "Kombane thalachathu" (you bowed the horned one) create a powerful tug-of-war between perception and truth, offering a strong commentary on survival, struggle, and how misunderstood decisions often pave the way for deeper victories.

With ARJN's bold vision, KDS's distinct vocal blend of hip-hop and R&B, and RONN's genre-fluid production, "Sheriya" weaves cultural metaphors into a compelling narrative, proving that sometimes what looks like chaos is just a different kind of order.

ARJN is reshaping Kerala’s soundscape, blending tradition with global energy. KDS brings a distinct voice to the new wave, blending hip-hop, R&B, and modern trap with ease. RONN is known for his genre-fluid style and razor-sharp ear, creating instrumentals that push artists.

ARJN shared his vision behind the track, "With 'Sheriya,' we wanted to create something that truly reflects the multifaceted nature of truth and perception, especially drawn from our lived experiences. It’s about challenging easy answers and embracing complexities. The idea came from observing how quickly judgments are made, and how often the ‘right’ path isn’t so clear-cut."

KDS elaborated on his contribution and the song’s core message, "When ARJN brought the concept of 'Sheriya' to the table, I immediately connected with its raw honesty. My role was to give voice to that internal struggle and the defiance against easy labels. The idea of ‘Sheriya’—what’s right—is so often dictated by external forces, but this song explores the truth from within. It was powerful to blend my vocal style with ARJN’s vision and RONN’s intricate beats."

RONN adds,"For 'Sheriya,' the goal was to create an instrumental that was as layered and gritty as the lyrics. It needed to support the narrative of struggle and defiance without overpowering it. I wanted to fuse traditional influences with modern trap and R\&B elements, giving it that unique, genre-fluid feel that defines our sound."

"Sheriya" is poised to become a significant track in the evolving Indian music scene, offering a bold, authentic voice that challenges listeners to look beyond the surface. Don't miss out – stream it now!

"Sheriya" is now available on all major streaming platforms!