News |  18 Aug 2025 20:44 |  By RnMTeam

5 songs of King you need on your road trip playlist

MUMBAI: There’s something magical about a road trip: the open road ahead, the right people by your side, and a playlist that feels like it was made for the journey. The right music doesn’t just fill the silence; it sets the tone, fuels the energy, and turns miles into memories. And when it comes to soundtracks that do all of that, Singer King being a part of the playlist is a must. His songs have that perfect mix of energy, emotion, and sing-along charm that can make even the longest drives feel like a scene straight out of a movie. So, for this long weekend, here’s your must-have King playlist for the road:

Maan Meri Jaan

The ultimate windows down, wind in your hair anthem. This feel-good romantic track is perfect for those sunlit highway stretches when everyone in the car joins in, belting out the chorus. It’s pure mood-lifting magic for when you want the ride to feel as dreamy as the destination.

Tu Aake Dekhle

Every road trip has that one quiet, scenic stretch where conversation fades and the moment feels almost cinematic. Tu Aake Dekhle is made for those times soulful, emotional, and brimming with longing. Play it during golden hour or under a blanket of stars for peak travel vibes.


F*ck What They Say

Sometimes the best part of a road trip is leaving behind all the noise of everyday life. This track’s rebellious, high-energy beat fuels that feeling of freedom, keeping you pumped and ready to conquer whatever’s ahead even if it’s just the next 100 km.


Oops

Every trip needs a track that makes you laugh, sing, and maybe even dance a little in your seat. With its funky beat and cheeky lyrics, Oops is that playful pick-me-up when the ride gets long. It’s the soundtrack to snack breaks, roadside selfies, and those spontaneous let’s take a detour moments.


Yeh Zindagi Hai

Every road trip has that one still moment. Maybe it’s early morning, or a long stretch of empty road when the car falls silent and everyone just stares out at the passing scenery. Yeh Zindagi Hai is made for that. Calm and thoughtful, it lets you sink into your own thoughts as the miles roll by. No chaos, no chatter, just a song that feels like the road itself is speaking to you.

