AI meets Tradition: Trilok teams up with Gaondevi Mahila Govinda Pathak for Dahi Handi Season

MUMBAI: Trilok, India’s first AI devotional band, is celebrating Janmashtami with a powerful tribute to women who embody courage, resilience, and quiet strength. Their debut album Devi finds fresh expression in a special Dahi Handi video featuring Mumbai’s spirited all-women team - the Gavdevi Mahila Govinda Pathak.
Blending the celebratory energy of the festival with the album’s central message - She is not myth. She is presence. She watches. She watches over. – the video brings a groundbreaking story to the national stage.
“Dahi Handi has always been about teamwork, balance, and determination – qualities every ‘Devi’ in our lives carries,” said Sudeep Lahiri, Head of Channels and Distribution, Collective Media Network. “Collaborating with the Gavdevi Mahila Govinda Pathak felt like the perfect way to show that devotion and strength are living, breathing forces around us.”
In a sport long dominated by men, the Gavdevi Mahila Govinda Pathak defies stereotypes, scaling human pyramids with skill, precision, and unshakable spirit. They embody the same courage and resilience celebrated in the goddesses we worship – fierce, fearless, and unapologetically themselves.
With Devi, Trilok hopes to inspire audiences to see strength as a spectrum – where compassion and ferocity coexist. This Janmashtami, they’re not just celebrating a festival; they’re amplifying the story of women transforming tradition from within and proving that shakti is a lived reality.
Video is now LIVE on Trilok's Instagram page -
