Victory is born out of persistence: India's Ice Queens rise in Pocket FM's ‘Sound of Courage'

MUMBAI: In a world flooded with noise, opinions, and clutter, Pocket FM, the world’s largest audio series platform, is on a mission to inspire the nation through meaningful narratives. The latest chapter in its widely loved ‘India, Kuch Acha Suno’ campaign spotlights the incredible true story of the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team — a tale of grit, belief, and breaking barriers.

Despite family resistance, societal pressure, and being mocked for playing “men’s sport,” each player faced her own challenges but never gave up. They eventually went to represent India and won a historic bronze at the Asia Cup. Their incredible journey - from frozen lakes in Ladakh to the international podium - now comes alive in ‘Sound of Courage’, a brand film launched by Pocket FM, as part of its campaign ‘India, Kuch Acha Suno!’.

Set against the stark and stunning landscape of Ladakh, the film documents how these women braved societal resistance, inadequate gears, and freezing temperatures to chase a dream many deemed impossible. Often training in borrowed men’s gear, their story is one of courage, conviction, and unrelenting belief in themselves.

“Victory is born out of persistence,” says Tsewang Chuskit, Captain of the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team. “Our journey was filled with doubt back home, but it was our association that believed in us and stood by us. Still, we chose to listen to our inner voice. ‘Sound of Courage’ reflects our truth—it’s a reminder that trusting yourself can change everything.”

“We didn’t just win a medal — we made a statement. Against all odds, we carved our own path, broke barriers, and proved that passion knows no boundaries. This Bronze at the IIHF Asia Cup isn’t just about the game — it’s about resilience, belief, and a dream that refused to die.

To our incredible Ice Hockey family — the players, parents, coaches, and support staff — who believed in us when few did. You showed up when it was hard. Together, we turned every challenge into a stepping stone. We are more than a team — we are a movement,” said Harjinder Singh ‘Jindi’, General Secretary, Ice Hockey Association of India and Member IIHF Asia Committee.

Vineet Singh, SVP & Head of Brand Marketing, Communications and Partnerships at Pocket FM, shared, “In a world filled with noise and negativity, we want to shine a light on stories that inspire and uplift. ‘Sound of Courage’ is more than a film—it’s a tribute to every individual who’s ever dared to defy the odds and to the unheard stories that deserve to reach far and wide.”

Padma Shri recipient Morup Namgyal has lent his voice to the video. The film is not just about ice hockey. It is about every Indian woman who has chosen her own path - mothers, daughters, and sisters who’ve broken barriers with silent strength. It speaks to a nation where listening to your heart is an act of defiance and courage.

The film features the players from India’s Women’s Ice Hockey team including Tsewang Chuskit, Sonam Angmo, Sonam Angmo (Kanji) Skarma Rinchen, Rinchen Dolma, Sherap Zangmo, Padma Chorol, Rigzin Yangdol, Dechen Dolker and Diskit C Angmo.

With ‘Sound of Courage’, Pocket FM furthers its ‘India, Kuch Acha Suno’ movement—an initiative to amplify real stories that bring hope, pride, and purpose to every Indian ear. The film was conceptualised by Pocket Entertainment’s in-house creative team, which led the visualisation, direction, and production in collaboration with Black And White Films.

Watch here: