JioSaavn launches 'ArtistOne Finds' playlist to spotlight rising talent and democratize music discovery

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming service with 100 mn+ MAUs, proudly announces the launch of ArtistOne Finds - a revolutionary new playlist specially designed to showcase and shed spotlight on artists across the country. Keeping in line with JioSaavn’s ‘artist first’ approach, this playlist is curated exclusively from submissions made by artists on JioSaavn’s ArtistOne mobile app. This playlist marks a bold step towards music discovery and giving a prominent platform for artists.

Since its rollout last year, the ArtistOne app has seen remarkable traction with some of the biggest names in the Indian Music industry. Renowned artists such as - Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra, Sanju Rathod, Guru Randhawa, Tanishk Bagchi, Jassie Gill, Shipra Goyal and Sachin-Jigar have already leveraged the platform to track real time insights, optimize release strategies and build stronger connections with their audiences. With renowned and upcoming artists onboard, ArtistOne is the go-to hub for creators to track, manage their presence and performance on JioSaavn.

In an era dominated by algorithmic trends, ArtistOne Finds aims to level the playing field. The playlist will feature carefully curated songs from across renowned and upcoming artists who submit their music through the JioSaavn ArtistOne App. The ArtistOne Finds playlist will be prominently featured on JioSaavn’s homepage and be promoted for maximum exposure to listeners of JioSaavn.

As observed in the half yearly trends recently released by JioSaavn, there is a broader transformation in India’s music streaming ecosystem. While regional content is witnessing growing engagement, listeners are actively seeking out independent voices and original music. This is a step forward by JioSaavn to adapt to the dynamic market trends while providing a space for artists to authentically connect with their audience.