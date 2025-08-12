RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Aug 2025 13:58 |  By RnMTeam

JioSaavn launches 'ArtistOne Finds' playlist to spotlight rising talent and democratize music discovery

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming service with 100 mn+ MAUs, proudly announces the launch of ArtistOne Finds - a revolutionary new playlist specially designed to showcase and shed spotlight on artists across the country. Keeping in line with JioSaavn’s ‘artist first’ approach, this playlist is curated exclusively from submissions made by artists on JioSaavn’s ArtistOne mobile app. This playlist marks a bold step towards music discovery and giving a prominent platform for artists.

Since its rollout last year, the ArtistOne app has seen remarkable traction with some of the biggest names in the Indian Music industry. Renowned artists such as - Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra, Sanju Rathod, Guru Randhawa, Tanishk Bagchi, Jassie Gill, Shipra Goyal and Sachin-Jigar have already leveraged the platform to track real time insights, optimize release strategies and build stronger connections with their audiences. With renowned and upcoming artists onboard, ArtistOne is the go-to hub for creators to track, manage their presence and performance on JioSaavn.

In an era dominated by algorithmic trends, ArtistOne Finds aims to level the playing field. The playlist will feature carefully curated songs from across renowned and upcoming artists who submit their music through the JioSaavn ArtistOne App. The ArtistOne Finds playlist will be prominently featured on JioSaavn’s homepage and be promoted for maximum exposure to listeners of JioSaavn.

As observed in the half yearly trends recently released by JioSaavn, there is a broader transformation in India’s music streaming ecosystem. While regional content is witnessing growing engagement, listeners are actively seeking out independent voices and original music. This is a step forward by JioSaavn to adapt to the dynamic market trends while providing a space for artists to authentically connect with their audience.

Tags
JioSaavn ArtistOne music Songs
Related news
 | 12 Aug 2025

Jaya Kishori reflects on the divine experience of crooning the bhajan Daras Kanhaiya Ke ahead of Janmashtami

MUMBAI: Jaya Kishori is a woman of many talents. From being a motivational speaker to an author and now, a singer, she has been donning many hats and acing them all.

read more
 | 12 Aug 2025

Armaan Malik announces Maiden Stadium Show to celebrate 16 years in the industry: A Global pop World Class Stadium spectacle to premiere in Mumbai

MUMBAI: One of India's most versatile vocalists, Armaan Malik announces a one night-only exclusive show to celebrate his sapphire anniversary in the music industry presented and produced by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow Enterprise, a groundbreaking live experience tha

read more
 | 12 Aug 2025

Mary Ann Alexander drops new single 'Good Girl', a bold reflection on modern romance

MUMBAI: Kerala-born, Bengaluru-based singer-songwriter Mary Ann Alexander has unveiled yet another sonic masterpiece titled ‘Good Girl’, a bold celebration of empowered vulnerability and the duality inherent in modern relationships. Co-written

read more
 | 12 Aug 2025

Victory is born out of persistence: India's Ice Queens rise in Pocket FM's ‘Sound of Courage'

MUMBAI: In a world flooded with noise, opinions, and clutter, Pocket FM, the world’s largest audio series platform, is on a mission to inspire the nation through meaningful narratives.

read more
 | 12 Aug 2025

Saiyaara co-stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda receive IMDb STARmeter Awards

MUMBAI: IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, presented IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Awards to Saiyaara co-stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

read more

RnM Biz

MY FM launches new radio show 'Nayab Nazariya' with Nayab Midha

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group launches new show with renowned poet, contenread more

IPRS is taking Music Rights literacy beyond metros reaching India’s remote creators

MUMBAI: In a significant shift, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) is expanding its outrread more

TIPS Music delivers strong Q1 FY26 results with 19% Revenue Growth and expanding digital reach

MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd.read more

Spotify hits high note in Q2 2025 with strong subscriber and Revenue Growth

MUMBAI: Spotify has struck a powerful chord in the second quarter of 2025, posting impressive grread more

The Studio behind the Sound: How Bay Owl is powering India's Regional Music Revolution

MUMBAI: From Rs.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jaya Kishori reflects on the divine experience of crooning the bhajan Daras Kanhaiya Ke ahead of Janmashtami

MUMBAI: Jaya Kishori is a woman of many talents. From being a motivational speaker to an author and now, a singer, she has been donning many hats and...read more

2
JioSaavn launches 'ArtistOne Finds' playlist to spotlight rising talent and democratize music discovery

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming service with 100 mn+ MAUs, proudly announces the launch of ArtistOne Finds - a revolutionary new...read more

3
AI meets Tradition: Trilok teams up with Gaondevi Mahila Govinda Pathak for Dahi Handi Season

MUMBAI: Trilok, India’s first AI devotional band, is celebrating Janmashtami with a powerful tribute to women who embody courage, resilience, and...read more

4
Armaan Malik announces Maiden Stadium Show to celebrate 16 years in the industry: A Global pop World Class Stadium spectacle to premiere in Mumbai

MUMBAI: One of India's most versatile vocalists, Armaan Malik announces a one night-only exclusive show to celebrate his sapphire anniversary in the...read more

5
Victory is born out of persistence: India's Ice Queens rise in Pocket FM's ‘Sound of Courage'

MUMBAI: In a world flooded with noise, opinions, and clutter, Pocket FM, the world’s largest audio series platform, is on a mission to inspire the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games