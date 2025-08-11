RadioandMusic
News |  11 Aug 2025 22:04

W.i.S.H. releases 'Sweetburn' and it's pop with bite

MUMBAI: India’s first Pop girl group in 23 years, W.i.S.H just dropped their highly anticipated debut album, Sweetburn.

At a time when female artists are frequently reduced to narrow labels- “the good girl,” “the wild one,” “the heartbreaker” - W.i.S.H. rejects the binary. “Sweetburn” thrives in the in-between: equal parts sweet and savage, soft and unfiltered, polished and personal. From intimate bedroom-pop confessions to bold, genre-bending maximalism, the album reflects the diverse experiences and voices of the four members behind W.i.S.H.

Expressing their inspiration behind this album, W.i.S.H. shared "Sweetburn is for every girl who's ever been told to tone it down. It’s messy, magical, moody, flirty, fierce just like us. We’re not here to fit in, we're here to take up space. We hope audiences and Wishstars relate to this and continue to love and support us. So stream it and scream it because it’s our Sweetburn era."

Musically, Sweetburn draws from a wide sonic palette, blending the bounce of afro-pop, the shimmer of synth-pop, and the punch of electronic beats. Paired with playful, bilingual Hindi-English lyrics, each track delivers its own vibe while staying true to the group and its values. Produced by Mikey McCleary and Parth Parekh, the album delivers a sound that’s both fresh and deeply rooted in contemporary Indian identity.

The lead single, “Bolo Bolo” ft Panther, released last month and has quickly become one of their most popular tracks, with a catchy hookstep that is trending all over the world. The album features tracks “Drameboss”, unapologetic, bold and brimming with main character energy; “Ishaare”, a standout flirty song infused with Indian classical influences and “Mera Aasmaan” brings it all home, a funk-driven empowerment anthem about reaching higher and claiming your space. In addition to these, the album also features early fan favorites like “Lazeez”, “Galti” and the ultimate detox anthem - “Therapy”. Together, these songs reflect W.i.S.H.’s wide-ranging artistry and their refusal to be boxed into any one genre or narrative.

Curated by renowned music director Mikey McCleary, W.i.S.H. is India’s first girl group in 23 years. They launched in March 2024, and ever since have garnered a fast-growing community of fans that call themselves ‘WishStars’.

Listen to Sweetburn here: SMI.lnk.to/sweetbur

