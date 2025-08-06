Sunburn Festival, Asia’s biggest EDM Festival, brings its 2025 edition to Mumbai, India’s live entertainment capital

MUMBAI: After 18 years of building a remarkable legacy as Asia's biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festival, Sunburn Festival is set to mark a new chapter as it brings its flagship edition to India’s entertainment capital, Mumbai, for the first time. The festival will take place on December 19th, 20th and 21st, 2025, in Mumbai,a city that mirrors the vibrancy, pulse and scale of Sunburn.

Founded in 2007, Sunburn has long stood as a symbol of India’s embrace of global music culture. Over nearly two decades, it transformed Goa into a thriving music tourism hotspot, hosted some of the world’s most prominent DJs, welcomed hundreds of thousands of fans and firmly embedded itself in the cultural imagination of a generation. Goa has given Sunburn its heartbeat and helped shape its legacy as Asia’s leading dance music festival. Looking ahead, Sunburn stays committed to its community andguided by a recent fan survey, found that one in two respondents were keen to explore the flagship festival outside of Goa, with a clear preference for Mumbai.

The move comes at a moment when Sunburn Festival’s stature on the global circuit has never been stronger. This year, the festival secured the #8 position on DJ Mag’s prestigious ‘Top 100 Festivals of 2025’ list, a testament to its ability to stay relevant, push boundaries and deepen its connection with generations of dance music fans. This next step reflects Sunburn’s evolution from a destination-dependent festival to something more profound: a state of mind that can thrive wherever its community gathers. The 2025 edition brings that state of mind into sharper focus, unlocking a more immersive experience with stronger infrastructure, wider accessibility and the unmatched energy of India’s cultural capital.

More information about Sunburn Festival 2025 is available on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination. Exclusive pre-sale of tickets for RuPay Credit Card holders goes live on August 12th at 12 PM (Noon) while General On-Sale of tickets for the festival opens for all starting August 14th, 2025 at 12 PM (Noon) on BookMyShow.

Speaking on the development, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “Nearly two decades ago, we set out with a simple yet powerful vision, to create a world-class electronic dance music experience in India. What followed was the beginning of a movement, with Sunburn Festival becoming one of the first to put India on the global entertainment map and shape a thriving music tourism culture. Goa has been an integral part of that story and will always be close to us, but building a legacy also means taking it forward. Bringing Sunburn to Mumbai feels like the right step, creating new energy and connections in a city that never stands still. The city’s creative pulse and deep ties to youth culture make it the perfect stage for what’s next. With the support of the Government of Maharashtra, we’re proud to help shape Mumbai’s rise as India’s festival capital, and I can’t wait to see what we build together this year.”

Atul Patne, Principal Secretary of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, added, “Maharashtra has always been at the forefront of shaping India’s cultural and entertainment economy and music is a vital part of that vision. By bringing landmark experiences like the Sunburn Festival to Mumbai, we are actively building a robust music tourism ecosystem, one that attracts global attention, fuels local enterprise and positions our state as a thriving destination for next-generation cultural experiences.”

Mumbai holds a special place in India’s live music history as Sunburn hosted Avicii’s groundbreaking performance in 2011, our debut into Mumbai, Swedish House Mafia’s record 25,000 in 2013 and Martin Garrix’s massive 50,000 in 2018. Moments like these laid the foundation for many more global artists to follow in a city that has always embraced Sunburnwith arms wide open. The festival's new creative direction, ‘Ascend: Beyond the real’, is a portal to a realm where the boundaries of time, space and self begin to blur. Mystical and otherworldly, it invites every soul to rise beyond the physical and step into a heightened dimension shaped by sound, light and frequency. Here, music is more than rhythm; it’s a force that fractures reality into pixels and possibility. It’s a transformation, an ascent into the extraordinary. This thematic approach reflects the brand's commitment to positioning Sunburn as a gateway to elevated, immersive and future-forward music experiences.

Sunburn Festival’s expansion into Mumbai signals a thoughtful shift, supported by the Government of Maharashtra, which recognises the festival’s role in reinforcing the city’s status as India’s growing festival capital. With landmark global and homegrown festivals like Lollapalooza India and Mahindra Blues already established in the state along with bespoke concerts with artists including Martin Garrix, Alan Walker, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Guns N’ Roses, amongst others, Mumbai is steadily strengthening its position as the country’s go-to destination for large-scale, globally renowned music and cultural experiences.

While embracing this new chapter, Sunburn Festival 2025 stays true to the elements that have made it a cultural mainstay: chart-topping international and Indian acts, massive stage designs and cutting-edge production that together have cemented its place among the world’s leading music festivals. Since 2007, legendary artists including Martin Garrix, Skrillex, Swedish House Mafia, Alan Walker, Armin van Buuren, DJ Snake, Tiësto, The Chainsmokers, David Guettaand Hardwell have graced Sunburn’s stages, making it a must-play for electronic music’s biggest names and a must-attend for millions of fans.

RuPay presents Tuborg Sunburn Festival 2025, driven by Hyundai, in association with Redbull and ITC.

Get ready to step into the light! Sunburn Festival 2025 is set to reimagine the festival experience for a new era, in a city that never stops celebrating music.

Stay tuned on BookMyShow and these social media handles for more information on the festival:

1. Instagram: @sunburnfestival

2. X (Formerly Twitter): @SunburnFestival

3. Facebook: SunburnFestival