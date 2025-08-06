Japanese violinist Mika Nishimura introduces a music-led mentorship camp in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Japanese violinist and educator Mika Nishimura along with Spanish educator Katheryn Murillo of the Real Madrid Foundation are facilitating Elevate.
Elevate 2025 is a music and dance performance (led by The Sound Of Soul), set to take place at the prestigious Tata Theatre, NCPA on Sunday, August 17, 2025.
This marks the grand finale of Elevate - a week-long experience combining music, movement, and leadership, offering 140 children from diverse backgrounds a rare opportunity to connect, express, and grow in a joyful, inclusive setting.
With limited public tickets available. The entry to this is free of cost and only upon registration.
Children will begin the week practicing on hand-built wooden string instruments—silent tools of imagination before transitioning to real violins and cellos, rehearsing in ensemble formats. The final performance on the 17th of August is not a recital in the traditional sense, but a soulful, rhythm-forward experience designed to build voice, presence, and confidence in every participant.
The program will host children from across government schools, private institutions, leading schools from the city and NGOs in a shared, immersive space. This camp aligns with Mika's vision of making this world a better place through music, movement, learning and listening and yes, empowering our youth to enable themselves as leaders and in turn also empower and impact all lives that they touch through this journey called life.
Backed by a team of international educators and young Indian facilitators, Elevate’s message is simple: music belongs to everyone.
Some of the mentors from overseas include:
Santiago Ozlate – Conductor, El Sistema (Cyprus), originally from Colombia;
Guillermo Díaz Wellness educator & athlete, Real Madrid Foundation (Spain);
Nitin Chandan – Fitness instructor & movement coach (India);
Yurri – Nutritionist and wellness mentor (Japan)
The extended team of facilitators and local youth leaders: Inaya Merchant (Assistant Director, Elevate, India); Ali Merchant (Sound of Soul percussionist, young leader, sports section, Elevate) amongst others.
The passes for the public will be available upon registration at the following email addresses:
hello@elevateimpacts.org and thesoundofsoul.india@gmail.com.
Date: 17th August, 2025
Time: 10am to 12 noon
Venue: Tata Theatre, NCPA Entry: Free upon registration.
Seats: Limited. *First come, First serve basis.
Registration details: hello@elevateimpacts.
