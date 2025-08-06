RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Aug 2025 21:07 |  By RnMTeam

Japanese violinist Mika Nishimura introduces a music-led mentorship camp in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Japanese violinist and educator Mika Nishimura along with Spanish educator Katheryn Murillo of the Real Madrid Foundation are facilitating Elevate.  

Elevate 2025 is a music and dance performance (led by The Sound Of Soul), set to take place at the prestigious Tata Theatre, NCPA on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

This marks the grand finale of Elevate - a week-long experience combining music, movement, and leadership, offering 140 children from diverse backgrounds a rare opportunity to connect, express, and grow in a joyful, inclusive setting.
With limited public tickets available. The entry to this is free of cost and only upon registration.

Children will begin the week practicing on hand-built wooden string instruments—silent tools of imagination before transitioning to real violins and cellos, rehearsing in ensemble formats. The final performance on the 17th of August is not a recital in the traditional sense, but a soulful, rhythm-forward experience designed to build voice, presence, and confidence in every participant.

The program will host children from across government schools, private institutions, leading schools from the city and NGOs in a shared, immersive space.  This camp aligns with Mika's vision of making this world a better place through music, movement, learning and listening and yes, empowering our youth to enable themselves as leaders and in turn also empower and impact all lives that they touch through this journey called life.

Backed by a team of international educators and young Indian facilitators, Elevate’s message is simple: music belongs to everyone.

Some of the mentors from overseas include:

Santiago Ozlate – Conductor, El Sistema (Cyprus), originally from Colombia;

Guillermo Díaz Wellness educator & athlete, Real Madrid Foundation (Spain);  

Nitin Chandan – Fitness instructor & movement coach (India);

Yurri – Nutritionist and wellness mentor (Japan)

The extended team of facilitators and local youth leaders: Inaya Merchant (Assistant Director, Elevate, India); Ali Merchant (Sound of Soul percussionist, young leader, sports section, Elevate) amongst others.

The passes for the public will be available upon registration at the following email addresses:
hello@elevateimpacts.org  and  thesoundofsoul.india@gmail.com.

Date: 17th August, 2025

Time: 10am to 12 noon

Venue: Tata Theatre, NCPA  Entry: Free upon registration. 

Seats: Limited. *First come, First serve basis.

Registration details: hello@elevateimpacts.org and  thesoundofsoul.india@gmail.com.

Tags
Japanese violinist educator Mika Nishimura Spanish educator Katheryn Murillo Real Madrid Foundation
Related news
 | 06 Aug 2025

Delhi to Host Its Biggest Film Festival Yet — CIFF 2025 Set to Premiere Bharatbala's 'Aham Bharatam' and Celebrate Indian Cinema in All Its Glory

MUMBAI: On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Delhi is set to make history by hosting its very own major film festival — the Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025).

read more
 | 01 Apr 2025

Mika Nishimura joins Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana for a Spellbinding Jugalbandi at Sakhya 2025

MUMBAI: On March 30th, the historic Royal Opera House witnessed a breathtaking musical collaboration—Sakhya 2025.

read more

RnM Biz

MY FM launches new radio show 'Nayab Nazariya' with Nayab Midha

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group launches new show with renowned poet, contenread more

IPRS is taking Music Rights literacy beyond metros reaching India’s remote creators

MUMBAI: In a significant shift, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) is expanding its outrread more

TIPS Music delivers strong Q1 FY26 results with 19% Revenue Growth and expanding digital reach

MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd.read more

Spotify hits high note in Q2 2025 with strong subscriber and Revenue Growth

MUMBAI: Spotify has struck a powerful chord in the second quarter of 2025, posting impressive grread more

The Studio behind the Sound: How Bay Owl is powering India's Regional Music Revolution

MUMBAI: From Rs.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Japanese violinist Mika Nishimura introduces a music-led mentorship camp in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Japanese violinist and educator Mika Nishimura along with Spanish educator Katheryn Murillo of the Real Madrid Foundation are facilitating...read more

2
Sunburn Festival, Asia’s biggest EDM Festival, brings its 2025 edition to Mumbai, India’s live entertainment capital

MUMBAI: After 18 years of building a remarkable legacy as Asia's biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festival, Sunburn Festival is set to mark a...read more

3
Outstation taps Snapchat to bring India’s first teen pop boy band closer to Gen-Z Fans

MUMBAI: Outstation, India’s first Gen Z-focused boy band launched by Viswa Records – the imprint label of renowned global music producer and song-...read more

4
Katy Perry halts detroit concert to help fainting fan, wins hearts with compassion

MUMBAI: At her Detroit stop on the Lifetimes Tour, Katy Perry proved she’s more than just a powerhouse performer—she’s a true class act. During the...read more

5
Delhi to Host Its Biggest Film Festival Yet — CIFF 2025 Set to Premiere Bharatbala's 'Aham Bharatam' and Celebrate Indian Cinema in All Its Glory

MUMBAI: On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Delhi is set to make history by hosting its very own major film festival — the Celebrating...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games