Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar reunite on screen in Anshul Garg's latest song 'Ni Tu Baar Baar'

MUMBAI: Fans are thrilled to finally see Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar back together in the newly released track Ni Tu Baar Baar. The music video, which dropped earlier today, captures the two in a heartfelt wedding sequence—bringing their story full circle and delivering an emotional moment that fans have been waiting for.

The visual journey of Ni Tu Baar Baar isn’t just about a fictional love story; for many, it feels deeply personal. Isha and Abhishek, who shared a close bond on Udaariyan and later faced a public breakup during Bigg Boss 17, appear together for the first time since their split—making this collaboration both surprising and meaningful. Their comfort and chemistry onscreen haven’t gone unnoticed, and audiences are embracing the video as a powerful moment of reconciliation, at least creatively.

Social media has been flooded with heartfelt reactions. Many fans are calling the song “a dream come true,” while others are hoping that the onscreen wedding sequence is a sign of more to come in real life. Memes, edits, and emotional tributes have already begun circulating, celebrating not just the song, but the love story that once was—and perhaps, still lives on in some form.

The track itself is beautifully shot, blending soft visuals with a lingering sense of nostalgia. But what truly elevates it is the presence of Isha and Abhishek—two individuals whose journey from co-stars to real-life partners and now back to co-actors continues to capture the imagination of their audience.

With Ni Tu Baar Baar, this reunion becomes more than just a music video. It’s a cultural moment—one that blurs the lines between fiction, memory, and hope.