Delhi to Host Its Biggest Film Festival Yet — CIFF 2025 Set to Premiere Bharatbala's 'Aham Bharatam' and Celebrate Indian Cinema in All Its Glory

MUMBAI: On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Delhi is set to make history by hosting its very own major film festival — the Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025). Scheduled from August 8 to 10 at the NCUI Auditorium, Siri Fort Road, CIFF 2025 is a cultural milestone for the capital city.

Until now, Mumbai and Goa have long dominated India’s film festival map. CIFF changes that narrative by establishing Delhi as a new hub for cinematic celebration. With an impressive lineup of screenings, panels, masterclasses, and cultural performances, the festival revolves around key themes such as environment, wildlife, tourism, heritage, art, culture, spirituality, and patriotism.

One of the biggest highlights of the festival is the world premiere of “Aham Bharatam”, a thought-provoking new documentary by acclaimed filmmaker Bharatbala, known for creating iconic works like Maa Tujhe Salaam, Incredible India, and Virtual Bharat. In addition to the premiere, Bharatbala will lead an engaging interactive session on the Virtual Bharat series.

CIFF 2025 will also feature the screening of “India Lockdown”, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and produced by Pranav Jain, followed by a discussion on the film’s powerful depiction of human resilience during the pandemic. Adding a touch of nostalgia, audiences will be treated to special screenings of two timeless classics — the 4K-restored “Umrao Jaan” and Manoj Kumar’s patriotic epic “Kranti”.

The festival promises to be a melting pot of music, cinema, and live performances. Padma Shri Ricky Kej, three-time Grammy Award winner, will officially launch his new music video titled “Gandhi – Mantra of Compassion”. Bollywood playback singer Hema Sardesai is also scheduled to deliver a special live performance.

CIFF will bring together a wide range of industry leaders, actors, and creators for insightful discussions. Notable speakers and guests include filmmakers R.S. Prasanna and Divy Nidhi Sharma of Sitare Zameen Par fame, Gaurav Dhingra, producer of Stolen, Sudipto Sengupta, director of The Kerala Story, and Amit Rai, director of Oh My God 2. Joining them are well-known film and television personalities like Pavan Malhotra, Geetanjali Mishra, Aastha Chaudhary, Hrishitaa Bhatt, and Hemant Pandey, who will share their experiences navigating the evolving cinema and OTT landscape.

Beyond film screenings and discussions, CIFF 2025 offers a rich cultural experience with a masterclass in filmmaking by FTII, a vintage film poster exhibition from IGNCA’s BD Garg Collection, and a special session on the digitization of Indian stories. The Film Critics Guild will also present a panel on the legacy and future of Indian cinema.

The festival will be attended by prominent dignitaries, including Mrs. Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi; Mr. Vijender Gupta, Speaker of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha; Mr. Kapil Mishra, Cabinet Minister; Mr. Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament; and Mr. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Former Union Minister.

Taking place daily from 11 AM to 9 PM, CIFF 2025 positions Delhi as a new cultural capital for Indian cinema. From riveting documentaries and classic films to intimate conversations with India’s top creative minds, this three-day celebration is a tribute to India’s stories, its people, and its vibrant spirit. For more details, visit www.celebratingindiaff.com.