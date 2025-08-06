RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Aug 2025 17:34 |  By RnMTeam

Delhi to Host Its Biggest Film Festival Yet — CIFF 2025 Set to Premiere Bharatbala's 'Aham Bharatam' and Celebrate Indian Cinema in All Its Glory

MUMBAI: On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Delhi is set to make history by hosting its very own major film festival — the Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025). Scheduled from August 8 to 10 at the NCUI Auditorium, Siri Fort Road, CIFF 2025 is a cultural milestone for the capital city.

Until now, Mumbai and Goa have long dominated India’s film festival map. CIFF changes that narrative by establishing Delhi as a new hub for cinematic celebration. With an impressive lineup of screenings, panels, masterclasses, and cultural performances, the festival revolves around key themes such as environment, wildlife, tourism, heritage, art, culture, spirituality, and patriotism.

One of the biggest highlights of the festival is the world premiere of “Aham Bharatam”, a thought-provoking new documentary by acclaimed filmmaker Bharatbala, known for creating iconic works like Maa Tujhe Salaam, Incredible India, and Virtual Bharat. In addition to the premiere, Bharatbala will lead an engaging interactive session on the Virtual Bharat series.

CIFF 2025 will also feature the screening of “India Lockdown”, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and produced by Pranav Jain, followed by a discussion on the film’s powerful depiction of human resilience during the pandemic. Adding a touch of nostalgia, audiences will be treated to special screenings of two timeless classics — the 4K-restored “Umrao Jaan” and Manoj Kumar’s patriotic epic “Kranti”.

The festival promises to be a melting pot of music, cinema, and live performances. Padma Shri Ricky Kej, three-time Grammy Award winner, will officially launch his new music video titled “Gandhi – Mantra of Compassion”. Bollywood playback singer Hema Sardesai is also scheduled to deliver a special live performance.

CIFF will bring together a wide range of industry leaders, actors, and creators for insightful discussions. Notable speakers and guests include filmmakers R.S. Prasanna and Divy Nidhi Sharma of Sitare Zameen Par fame, Gaurav Dhingra, producer of Stolen, Sudipto Sengupta, director of The Kerala Story, and Amit Rai, director of Oh My God 2. Joining them are well-known film and television personalities like Pavan Malhotra, Geetanjali Mishra, Aastha Chaudhary, Hrishitaa Bhatt, and Hemant Pandey, who will share their experiences navigating the evolving cinema and OTT landscape.

Beyond film screenings and discussions, CIFF 2025 offers a rich cultural experience with a masterclass in filmmaking by FTII, a vintage film poster exhibition from IGNCA’s BD Garg Collection, and a special session on the digitization of Indian stories. The Film Critics Guild will also present a panel on the legacy and future of Indian cinema.

The festival will be attended by prominent dignitaries, including Mrs. Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi; Mr. Vijender Gupta, Speaker of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha; Mr. Kapil Mishra, Cabinet Minister; Mr. Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament; and Mr. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Former Union Minister.

Taking place daily from 11 AM to 9 PM, CIFF 2025 positions Delhi as a new cultural capital for Indian cinema. From riveting documentaries and classic films to intimate conversations with India’s top creative minds, this three-day celebration is a tribute to India’s stories, its people, and its vibrant spirit. For more details, visit www.celebratingindiaff.com.

Tags
Japanese violinist educator Mika Nishimura Spanish educator Katheryn Murillo Real Madrid Foundation music
Related news
 | 06 Aug 2025

Japanese violinist Mika Nishimura introduces a music-led mentorship camp in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Japanese violinist and educator Mika Nishimura along with Spanish educator Katheryn Murillo of the Real Madrid Foundation are facilitating Elevate.  

read more
 | 06 Aug 2025

Sunburn Festival, Asia’s biggest EDM Festival, brings its 2025 edition to Mumbai, India’s live entertainment capital

MUMBAI: After 18 years of building a remarkable legacy as Asia's biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festival, Sunburn Festival is set to mark a new chapter as it brings its flagship edition to India’s entertainment capital, Mumbai, for the first time.

read more
 | 05 Aug 2025

Outstation taps Snapchat to bring India's first teen pop boy band closer to Gen-Z Fans

MUMBAI: Outstation, India’s first Gen Z-focused boy band launched by Viswa Records – the imprint label of renowned global music producer and song-writer Savan Kotecha in partnership with Republic Records and Universal Music India, has teamed up with Snapchat, visual messaging app with over 250 m

read more
 | 05 Aug 2025

Resistance Warsaw unveils stacked lineup for inaugural event, headlined by underground heavyweights Amelie Lens, HI-LO, and Joris Voorn

MUMBAI: ULTRA Worldwide’s esteemed underground brand RESISTANCE has unveiled the lineup for the inaugural RESISTANCE Warsaw, touching down in Poland for the first time on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at Warsaw’s sprawling exhibition center Expo XXI.

read more
 | 05 Aug 2025

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar reunite on screen in Anshul Garg's latest song 'Ni Tu Baar Baar'

MUMBAI: Fans are thrilled to finally see Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar back together in the newly released track Ni Tu Baar Baar.

read more

RnM Biz

MY FM launches new radio show 'Nayab Nazariya' with Nayab Midha

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group launches new show with renowned poet, contenread more

IPRS is taking Music Rights literacy beyond metros reaching India’s remote creators

MUMBAI: In a significant shift, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) is expanding its outrread more

TIPS Music delivers strong Q1 FY26 results with 19% Revenue Growth and expanding digital reach

MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd.read more

Spotify hits high note in Q2 2025 with strong subscriber and Revenue Growth

MUMBAI: Spotify has struck a powerful chord in the second quarter of 2025, posting impressive grread more

The Studio behind the Sound: How Bay Owl is powering India's Regional Music Revolution

MUMBAI: From Rs.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Japanese violinist Mika Nishimura introduces a music-led mentorship camp in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Japanese violinist and educator Mika Nishimura along with Spanish educator Katheryn Murillo of the Real Madrid Foundation are facilitating...read more

2
Sunburn Festival, Asia’s biggest EDM Festival, brings its 2025 edition to Mumbai, India’s live entertainment capital

MUMBAI: After 18 years of building a remarkable legacy as Asia's biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festival, Sunburn Festival is set to mark a...read more

3
Outstation taps Snapchat to bring India’s first teen pop boy band closer to Gen-Z Fans

MUMBAI: Outstation, India’s first Gen Z-focused boy band launched by Viswa Records – the imprint label of renowned global music producer and song-...read more

4
Katy Perry halts detroit concert to help fainting fan, wins hearts with compassion

MUMBAI: At her Detroit stop on the Lifetimes Tour, Katy Perry proved she’s more than just a powerhouse performer—she’s a true class act. During the...read more

5
Delhi to Host Its Biggest Film Festival Yet — CIFF 2025 Set to Premiere Bharatbala's 'Aham Bharatam' and Celebrate Indian Cinema in All Its Glory

MUMBAI: On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Delhi is set to make history by hosting its very own major film festival — the Celebrating...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games