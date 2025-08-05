T-Series and Bhushan Kumar present 'Madhurashtakam'- a soulful devotional song sung by Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: T-Series and Bhushan Kumar bring forth Madhurashtakam, a serene and deeply devotional track beautifully sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Rooted in the traditional Sanskrit verses dedicated to Lord Krishna, this rendition blends timeless spirituality with modern-day emotion.

The music is arranged and produced by Prasanna Suresh, featuring the magical flute of Naveen Kumar. The track is mixed and mastered by Outfly, with vocal edits by Shubham Srivastava.

Starring Jubin Nautiyal, Sarthak Sinha, and Varayan Malhotra, the music video tells the touching story of a young boy who, after the loss of his mother, embarks on a journey through the world and eventually finds peace and purpose in devotion to Lord Krishna.

With its slow, soothing pace and minimalistic instrumentation, Madhurashtakam is a feel-good, meditative experience that resonates with the soul.

The song is now out on all streaming platforms – go listen, watch, and experience the peace.