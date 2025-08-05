T-Series and Bhushan Kumar present 'Madhurashtakam'- a soulful devotional song sung by Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: T-Series and Bhushan Kumar bring forth Madhurashtakam, a serene and deeply devotional track beautifully sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Rooted in the traditional Sanskrit verses dedicated to Lord Krishna, this rendition blends timeless spirituality with modern-day emotion.
The music is arranged and produced by Prasanna Suresh, featuring the magical flute of Naveen Kumar. The track is mixed and mastered by Outfly, with vocal edits by Shubham Srivastava.
Starring Jubin Nautiyal, Sarthak Sinha, and Varayan Malhotra, the music video tells the touching story of a young boy who, after the loss of his mother, embarks on a journey through the world and eventually finds peace and purpose in devotion to Lord Krishna.
With its slow, soothing pace and minimalistic instrumentation, Madhurashtakam is a feel-good, meditative experience that resonates with the soul.
The song is now out on all streaming platforms – go listen, watch, and experience the peace.
MUMBAI: In a significant shift, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) is expanding its outrread more
MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Spotify has struck a powerful chord in the second quarter of 2025, posting impressive grread more
MUMBAI: From Rs.read more
MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more
MUMBAI: Fans are thrilled to finally see Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar back together in the newly released track Ni Tu Baar Baar. The music video,...read more
MUMBAI: In a bold move to modernize Indian folk music while preserving its soul, The Tabla Guy has launched The Tabla Guy’s Collective, a genre-...read more
MUMBAI: Gaurav Banerjee, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI)’s Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer has been appointed as Broadcast...read more
MUMBAI: At her Detroit stop on the Lifetimes Tour, Katy Perry proved she’s more than just a powerhouse performer—she’s a true class act. During the...read more
MUMBAI: T-Series and Bhushan Kumar bring forth Madhurashtakam, a serene and deeply devotional track beautifully sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Rooted in the...read more