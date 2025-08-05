RadioandMusic
Shibani Kashyap ignites the spirit of womanhood with electrifying performance of her song ‘Jashn-e-Nari’ at Teej Mahotsav with the honourable Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta

MUMBAI: The Teej Mahotsav at Dilli Haat, Pitampura turned into an empowering celebration of womanhood as acclaimed Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap lit up the stage with a soul-stirring performance of her latest song, ‘Jashn-e-Nari’. Organised by Delhi Tourism and the Delhi Government, the event drew a massive crowd of over 3,000 attendees, graced by the esteemed presence of the Honourable Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta.

With her powerful vocals and heartfelt emotion, Shibani turned the evening into a rallying cry for unity, strength, and the indomitable spirit of women. ‘Jashn-e-Nari’, dubbed the women’s anthem of the year, it’s a celebration, a voice, and a movement. A tribute to every woman who dares to dream, rise, and lead, the track resonated deeply with the audience and especially with CM Smt. Rekha Gupta was so moved by the song that she spontaneously joined in to dance on stage. In her address, she lauded the anthem as “a heartfelt and much-needed tribute to womanhood.”

The performance was choreographed by internationally renowned dancer Sandip Soparrkar and directed by visionary filmmaker Aziz Zee, featuring 15 inspiring women from across India. From army officers to police personnel, yoga experts to homemakers, the video brings together real-life heroes, each telling their unique story, creating a mosaic of feminine strength and solidarity.

Produced by Nari First, an NGO dedicated to amplifying women’s voices from every walk of life, ‘Jashn-e-Nari’ is a reminder that the true power of a woman lies not just in her resilience but in her unity with others.

Shibani Kashyap says ”Jashn-e-Nari’ is not just a song, it’s my heart speaking for every woman who’s ever dared to rise above the noise. It’s a tribute to our collective strength, our stories, and our unstoppable spirit. To see women from all walks of life unite on this anthem and to have the Honourable CM dance to it, was a moment of magic and meaning I’ll never forget.”

