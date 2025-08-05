Rudy Mukta on finding her voice: From Carnatic Roots to Atmospheric Indie R&B

MUMBAI: Rudy Mukta, a rising singer-songwriter and producer from Bangalore, is steadily carving out a niche in India’s indie and R&B scene. Known for her introspective lyricism and ethereal soundscapes, Rudy is now making waves with her new collaboration “Cause” with HMK.

Trained in Carnatic music for over a decade, Rudy reflects on her early introduction to music with striking honesty:

“I was pushed into Carnatic training at a very young age against my will… but it definitely did teach me a lot of things.”

The classical foundation helped her develop vocal control and rhythm—tools she now uses with intuitive ease in her songwriting and production.

Her debut EP, created at just 18, was a masterclass in resourcefulness.

“My first song ‘funny’ was my first serious attempt at production… I made that whole EP on my friend’s iPad on GarageBand. The vocals were recorded on the mic of an extremely mangled pair of earphones and a tea strainer as a pop filter.”

This DIY approach shaped Rudy’s fearless attitude toward creativity. “It taught me not to overthink… and to keep the initial essence of joy of when the idea was first born.”

On her collaboration with Kalmi and Sooraj (HMK) for “Cause”, Rudy says the process was organic and easy:

“We’ve tried different things on different tracks over the years but this one seemed to click. Sooraj sent me a skeletal structure of the hook and trusted me with delivering the vibe of the song while making it my own.”

The synergy between the trio shines through, driven by what Rudy calls a “mutual respect for each other’s skills.”

Her music today, often described as atmospheric and vulnerable, has matured with time.

“I’m exploring themes of self-discovery… I’ve realized that although it is a bit uncomfortable to be vulnerable, I’m writing my best songs when I truly dig deep.”

Collaborating closely with Kalmi, she draws from lived experiences to craft songs that feel raw yet relatable.

“It’s almost like mindlessly journalling and then reading it back.”

With each release, Rudy Mukta continues to expand her creative universe—balancing vulnerability with craft, and nostalgia with reinvention. As she puts it best:

“I’m seeing the rise of a certain maturity in my music, and I’m liking it. Let’s see where it goes.”