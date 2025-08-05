RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Aug 2025 12:50 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Rudy Mukta on finding her voice: From Carnatic Roots to Atmospheric Indie R&B

MUMBAI: Rudy Mukta, a rising singer-songwriter and producer from Bangalore, is steadily carving out a niche in India’s indie and R&B scene. Known for her introspective lyricism and ethereal soundscapes, Rudy is now making waves with her new collaboration “Cause” with HMK.

Trained in Carnatic music for over a decade, Rudy reflects on her early introduction to music with striking honesty:

“I was pushed into Carnatic training at a very young age against my will… but it definitely did teach me a lot of things.”
The classical foundation helped her develop vocal control and rhythm—tools she now uses with intuitive ease in her songwriting and production.

Her debut EP, created at just 18, was a masterclass in resourcefulness.

“My first song ‘funny’ was my first serious attempt at production… I made that whole EP on my friend’s iPad on GarageBand. The vocals were recorded on the mic of an extremely mangled pair of earphones and a tea strainer as a pop filter.”
This DIY approach shaped Rudy’s fearless attitude toward creativity. “It taught me not to overthink… and to keep the initial essence of joy of when the idea was first born.”

On her collaboration with Kalmi and Sooraj (HMK) for “Cause”, Rudy says the process was organic and easy:

“We’ve tried different things on different tracks over the years but this one seemed to click. Sooraj sent me a skeletal structure of the hook and trusted me with delivering the vibe of the song while making it my own.”
The synergy between the trio shines through, driven by what Rudy calls a “mutual respect for each other’s skills.”

Her music today, often described as atmospheric and vulnerable, has matured with time.

“I’m exploring themes of self-discovery… I’ve realized that although it is a bit uncomfortable to be vulnerable, I’m writing my best songs when I truly dig deep.”
Collaborating closely with Kalmi, she draws from lived experiences to craft songs that feel raw yet relatable.
“It’s almost like mindlessly journalling and then reading it back.”

With each release, Rudy Mukta continues to expand her creative universe—balancing vulnerability with craft, and nostalgia with reinvention. As she puts it best:

“I’m seeing the rise of a certain maturity in my music, and I’m liking it. Let’s see where it goes.”

Tags
R&B music
Related news
 | 05 Aug 2025

Outstation taps Snapchat to bring India's first teen pop boy band closer to Gen-Z Fans

MUMBAI: Outstation, India’s first Gen Z-focused boy band launched by Viswa Records – the imprint label of renowned global music producer and song-writer Savan Kotecha in partnership with Republic Records and Universal Music India, has teamed up with Snapchat, visual messaging app with over 250 m

read more
 | 05 Aug 2025

Resistance Warsaw unveils stacked lineup for inaugural event, headlined by underground heavyweights Amelie Lens, HI-LO, and Joris Voorn

MUMBAI: ULTRA Worldwide’s esteemed underground brand RESISTANCE has unveiled the lineup for the inaugural RESISTANCE Warsaw, touching down in Poland for the first time on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at Warsaw’s sprawling exhibition center Expo XXI.

read more
 | 05 Aug 2025

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar reunite on screen in Anshul Garg's latest song 'Ni Tu Baar Baar'

MUMBAI: Fans are thrilled to finally see Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar back together in the newly released track Ni Tu Baar Baar.

read more
 | 05 Aug 2025

Armaan Malik and Ikka capture first love's magic in 'Maybe'

MUMBAI: India's global singing sensation Armaan Malik and the versatile hip-hop powerhouse Ikka have officially released their highly anticipated collaboration, "Maybe." This vibrant new track, brimming with playful charm and infectious energy, is set to become the anthem for anyone experiencing

read more
 | 05 Aug 2025

Outstation taps Snapchat to bring India’s first teen pop boy band closer to Gen-Z Fans

MUMBAI: Outstation, India’s first Gen Z-focused boy band launched by Viswa Records – the imprint label of renowned global music producer and song-writer Savan Kotecha in partnership with Republic Records and Universal Music India, has teamed up with Snapchat, visual messaging app with over 250 m

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS is taking Music Rights literacy beyond metros reaching India’s remote creators

MUMBAI: In a significant shift, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) is expanding its outrread more

TIPS Music delivers strong Q1 FY26 results with 19% Revenue Growth and expanding digital reach

MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd.read more

Spotify hits high note in Q2 2025 with strong subscriber and Revenue Growth

MUMBAI: Spotify has struck a powerful chord in the second quarter of 2025, posting impressive grread more

The Studio behind the Sound: How Bay Owl is powering India's Regional Music Revolution

MUMBAI: From Rs.read more

The power of Micro-Licensing: Legal Music for every small business

MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more

top# 5 articles

1
Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar reunite on screen in Anshul Garg's latest song 'Ni Tu Baar Baar'

MUMBAI: Fans are thrilled to finally see Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar back together in the newly released track Ni Tu Baar Baar. The music video,...read more

2
Tabla Guy unveils 'The Collective', a new era in folk fusion

MUMBAI: In a bold move to modernize Indian folk music while preserving its soul, The Tabla Guy has launched The Tabla Guy’s Collective, a genre-...read more

3
Gaurav Banerjee appointed Chairman of BARC India

MUMBAI: Gaurav Banerjee, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI)’s Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer has been appointed as Broadcast...read more

4
Katy Perry halts detroit concert to help fainting fan, wins hearts with compassion

MUMBAI: At her Detroit stop on the Lifetimes Tour, Katy Perry proved she’s more than just a powerhouse performer—she’s a true class act. During the...read more

5
T-Series and Bhushan Kumar present 'Madhurashtakam'- a soulful devotional song sung by Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: T-Series and Bhushan Kumar bring forth Madhurashtakam, a serene and deeply devotional track beautifully sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Rooted in the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games