Resistance Warsaw unveils stacked lineup for inaugural event, headlined by underground heavyweights Amelie Lens, HI-LO, and Joris Voorn

MUMBAI: ULTRA Worldwide’s esteemed underground brand RESISTANCE has unveiled the lineup for the inaugural RESISTANCE Warsaw, touching down in Poland for the first time on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at Warsaw’s sprawling exhibition center Expo XXI.

RESISTANCE Warsaw will feature headlining performances from Belgian techno queen Amelie Lens, Oliver Heldens’ dark techno alias HI-LO, and Dutch melodic techno architect Joris Voorn. Support comes from Italian standout Olympe and fast-rising Polish selector Hypnoza. This expertly-curated selection of house and techno visionaries will provide the ultimate soundtrack for this bold new chapter in RESISTANCE's global odyssey - a lineup that celebrates a decade of underground innovation while setting the stage for the brand's continued international expansion.

Heralded as the world’s most international underground brand, RESISTANCE will deliver its signature fusion of uncompromising production, forward-thinking programming, and immersive energy to Warsaw’s premier exhibition hall, Expo XXI - promising to make its Polish debut one for the books. RESISTANCE Warsaw tickets on sale now

RESISTANCE Warsaw joins a global slate of RESISTANCE Tenth Anniversary celebrations, commemorating a decade of underground innovation for ULTRA Worldwide’s esteemed techno and house event brand.

RESISTANCE kicked off its tenth anniversary celebrations last month with the triumphant return of its award-winning club residency, RESISTANCE Ibiza - reclaiming its place at the heart of the White Isle’s clubbing circuit with a nine-week season at the world-famous Amnesia Ibiza.

Running every Wednesday through September 17, RESISTANCE Ibiza 2025 marks a new chapter for the brand on the island, transforming Amnesia’s iconic Main Room and emblematic Terrace into immersive realms powered by genre-defining talent and cutting-edge audiovisual production.

RESISTANCE Ibiza 2025 is a masterclass in house and techno programming: more than 50 house and techno luminaries will perform throughout the season, including weekly headlining sets from Season Residents Adam Beyer and ARTBAT.

RESISTANCE Ibiza Season 4 kicked off on Wednesday, July 23 with a massive Opening Party that packed Amnesia wall-to-wall and featured performances from Adam Beyer B2B Mau P (Ibiza Debut), ARTBAT, Mathame, Massano, Eli Brown, Max Styler, Korolova, and Kasia.

Throughout the season, the residency will present 12 Ibiza-Exclusive B2B sets - a groundbreaking roster of daring artist combinations, including six world debuts, rare collaborations, and once-in-a-lifetime pairings, all exclusive to the RESISTANCE Ibiza dancefloor. Upcoming World Debut B2B sets include Adam Beyer B3B ARTBAT B3B Vintage Culture, ARTBAT B2B Hardwell (the Dutch superstar’s only Ibiza 2025 performance), ANNA B2B Chris Avantgarde B2B Innellea, and HI-LO b2b Nicole Moudaber.

The next seven weeks of RESISTANCE Ibiza 2025 will present a plethora of headlining performances from world-renowned techno and house tastemakers like Massano, Joris Voorn, Mathame, Mind Against, Richie Hawtin, Sasha & John Digweed, Maceo Plex, Stephan Bodzin (Live), and more.

Shortly after RESISTANCE Ibiza Season 4 wraps, RESISTANCE will continue to expand its global footprint with its first-ever standalone, multi-day European event - RESISTANCE London, landing at the iconic Drumsheds venue from September 26 - 27, 2025. Headliners for the two-day takeover include ARTBAT, Amelie Lens, Miss Monique, MRAK, and more to be announced.