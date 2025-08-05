Outstation taps Snapchat to bring India’s first teen pop boy band closer to Gen-Z Fans

MUMBAI: Outstation, India’s first Gen Z-focused boy band launched by Viswa Records – the imprint label of renowned global music producer and song-writer Savan Kotecha in partnership with Republic Records and Universal Music India, has teamed up with Snapchat, visual messaging app with over 250 million monthly users to connect fans closer to their world through creative storytelling and expressive content.

The five-member band, handpicked from across India and mentored by Savan Kotecha, will use Snapchat to share behind-the-scenes moments, candid snapshots from their lives, rehearsals, and other special content, offering an unfiltered, real-time look into the band’s journey.

With Snapchat being a preferred platform for young India, especially among Gen Z and millennial audiences, this partnership allows Outstation to connect with their fans in a space that celebrates creativity, realness, and connection. The platform’s visual tools — including Lenses, Stories, and AR experiences — offer the band fun and immersive ways to express themselves and engage with their growing community.

The connection between Outstation and Snapchat runs even deeper, during the band’s discovery phase, Hemang Singh, one of the final members, was selected through the Snapchat audition process, reinforcing the brand’s role in the band’s origin story.

Savan Kotecha, Mentor and Founder of Viswa Records, shared:

Outstation is India’s answer to a thriving teen pop boy band that speaks the language of today to the Gen Z audience. To that effect, a global partner like Snapchat, is an absolute fit to take their narrative to the world. I am delighted that the association has worked out and is a success – given that one of our final members in the outfit is a Snap discovery. I am looking forward to see how Outstation and Snapchat take this journey forward.

Saket Jha Saurabh, Director – Content & Partnerships, Snap Inc. India, said:

"Snapchat is where real friendships, self-expression, and pop culture come together every day for millions of Indian Gen-Z fans. We’re thrilled to partner with Outstation as they take their first steps into the music world and give Snapchatters a front-row seat to their journey, from discovery to stardom."

Meet the Members of Outstation:

1. Bhuvan Shetty, 22 – Udupi

2. Hemang Singh, 20 – Prayagraj (discovered via Snapchat)

3. Mashaal Shaikh, 21 – Goa

4. Kurien Sebastian, 20 – Delhi

5. Shayan Pattem, 17 – Hyderabad