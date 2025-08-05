Hoopr Smash partners with Turnkey Music to add 1250+ English tracks to India’s growing music licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash - India’s leading, fully automated, self-serve, music-licensing marketplace announced its strategic partnership with Turnkey Music & Publishing Pvt. Ltd., an independent music publisher, founded and headed by seasoned music industry veteran, Atul Churamani. Through this partnership, more than 1250 tracks, largely English, from Turnkey's catalogue, will now be available for licensing through the Hoopr Smash platform. This addition expands Hoopr Smash’s rapidly growing library to 20,000+ tracks, marking a significant milestone in making high-quality, international-standard English tracks more accessible and legally licensable for creators and brands across India.

With a legacy rooted in artist development and publishing innovation, Turnkey Music & Publishing has worked with international catalogues, domestic copyright owners, and independent singer-songwriters. Led by industry expert, Atul Churamani - who has played a key role in shaping Indian pop, music publishing and digital music in India - Turnkey focuses on curating high-quality English music across genres like soul, blues, indie rock, and pop. The label has built a strong identity through sharp A&R, a culture-first approach, and acclaimed initiatives like Paddy Fields, India’s first folk fusion festival. This partnership brings Turnkey’s globally-relevant English music catalogue to Hoopr Smash’s self-serve platform, enabling creators and brands to license world-class tracks legally and effortlessly; while ensuring fair monetization for artists and rights holders alike.

Atul Churamani, Managing Director of Turnkey Music & Publishing said: “Hoopr Smash is doing a great service to musicians and brands alike. With the amount of music being released every day, it has become challenging for brands to find new and appropriate music that is a fit for them. So we are extremely excited about partnering with Hoopr, especially as Gaurav Dagaonkar and his team have worked hard to get the Hoopr platform to where it is today, ensuring that musicians are compensated fairly for their work. In addition, Gaurav has been particular about engaging with the Indian Performing Rights Society as well, so that composers and lyricists also receive their share of royalties. Micro licensing is the new mantra for musicians and creators and we could not have asked for a better partner to help build a sustainable business for them.”

Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-Founder & CEO of Hoopr, said: “India’s content ecosystem is booming, but the independent music space has long lacked accessible, legal licensing options. With Turnkey’s diverse and globally-relevant catalogue now on Hoopr Smash, we’re addressing this critical gap while expanding our offerings meaningfully. Atul Churamani's legacy in artist development and the music publishing space adds immeasurable value to this collaboration. Together we hope to create a future ready and transparent ecosystem where brands and creators license music in a responsible manner and artists receive fair compensation.”

Meghna Mittal, Co-Founder & CRO of Hoopr, added: “As the demand for English music grows across branded digital content, campaigns, and creator communities, it’s crucial that the music licensing infrastructure evolves to match the growing demand. Our partnership with Turnkey brings not just a rich catalogue of English tracks, but also decades of publishing expertise to the platform. Hoopr Smash’s real-time licensing, automated compliance, and intuitive discovery tools ensure that creators can access world-class music legally and instantly—while rights holders benefit from full transparency and control. This is exactly where tech, creativity, and fair monetization meet.”

With over 80,000 brands producing digital content in India daily—nearly 87% of whom operate without proper licensing—the need for a transparent, ethical music licensing solution is more urgent than ever. This collaboration between Hoopr Smash and Turnkey directly addresses India’s Rs10,000 crore annual loss due to unlicensed music usage, by offering a legally compliant, scalable framework that benefits both artists and content creators.

About Hoopr

Hoopr is India’s first music licensing platform, solving the biggest challenge faced by content creators and businesses—finding and licensing the perfect music for their videos. Hoopr Brand Solutions (HBS) is the creative-tech arm of Hoopr, dedicated to offering music-led, integrated brand solutions. Combining its platform, music library, and creator network, HBS redefines how brands use music in their storytelling. Hoopr’s proprietary AMP framework (Artist, Music, Promotion) ensures that brands get the perfect blend of music strategy and consumer engagement. Hoopr has successfully onboarded over 150 B2B clients, including leading brands such as Myntra, Marico, Sony LIV, Mumbai Indians, Meesho, Himalaya, Cadbury among others further establishing its reputation as a trusted partner in the industry. The company is backed by leading investors, including Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Venture Catalysts, and 91Ventures.

Expanding on this mission, Hoopr introduced Hoopr Smash—India’s first-of-its-kind automated, self-serve music licensing marketplace—designed to streamline the process of discovering and licensing Bollywood and regional music for brands, agencies, and content creators. With access to over 19,000 tracks spanning across genres, the platform features a wide range of renowned artists and emerging talents. Hoopr Smash offers intelligent discovery tools, curated playlists, and quick licensing options, ensuring users can easily find the perfect track for their project. By providing legally compliant music with just a few clicks, Hoopr Smash empowers creators and brands to elevate their content while ensuring fair compensation for artists.