News |  05 Aug 2025 13:00 |  By RnMTeam

Candlelight brings contemporary Pop anthems to life at Delhi’s Roseate House

MUMBAI: The internationally acclaimed Candlelight® series by Live Your City, presented by Fever, returns to Delhi with an extraordinary celebration that will leave audiences breathless. On August 17th at 7:00 PM, the prestigious Roseate House transforms into a mesmerizing sanctuary where thousands of flickering candles create the perfect backdrop for an evening dedicated to contemporary pop's most beloved anthems. This globally recognized concert experience promises to deliver spine-tingling moments as audiences gather in one of Delhi's most sophisticated venues for a night that celebrates the emotional depth of modern pop music's most influential artist.

The carefully curated evening takes music enthusiasts on an unforgettable journey through chart-topping hits that have defined a generation, from heart-wrenching ballads that capture the essence of love and loss to upbeat anthems that have dominated dance floors worldwide. Each song becomes a shared celebration as the intimate candlelit atmosphere transforms familiar favorites into something deeply personal. The Roseate House's elegant ambiance perfectly complements the Candlelight series' signature style, creating an immersive experience.

The Candlelight series has successfully built a passionate community of music lovers who understand that experiencing beloved pop classics in this intimate, candlelit setting creates goosebump-inducing moments. Reserve your place at Roseate House for an evening where contemporary pop's greatest hits come alive in ways you never imagined possible, surrounded by the warm glow of thousands of candles and fellow music enthusiasts who share your passion for unforgettable melodies.

Upcoming Programming

Candlelight: Tribute to Taylor Swift

Venue: Roseate House

Dates and Times: Aug 17 (Time- 19:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: Piano - to be announced! 

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1,499 onwards

Tags
Candlelight Taylor Swift music
