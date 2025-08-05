RadioandMusic
05 Aug 2025

Armaan Malik and Ikka capture first love's magic in 'Maybe'

MUMBAI: India's global singing sensation Armaan Malik and the versatile hip-hop powerhouse Ikka have officially released their highly anticipated collaboration, "Maybe." This vibrant new track, brimming with playful charm and infectious energy, is set to become the anthem for anyone experiencing the exhilarating rush of first love. "Maybe" is another exciting offering from Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water Boombox, a dynamic musical platform dedicated to fostering fresh and impactful collaborations across India.

“Maybe" is a heartfelt track that beautifully captures the excitement of new love.With its catchy melody and breezy rhythm, the song feels fresh and instantly memorable. Armaan Malik brings it to life with his soulful voice and emotional delivery, perfectly expressing the song’s playful yet sincere mood. Ikka adds his own charm with a verse that’s honest, smooth, and full of personality. Together, they create a sound that’s both fun and deeply relatable. "Maybe" is the kind of song you’ll want to keep on repeat — light, feel-good, and full of heart.

Armaan Malik shared his enthusiasm for the new release, "‘Maybe’ carries an edgy, intoxicating energy that you feel from the very first note and it’s a vibe I really haven’t tapped into before. It’s moody, bold, and still super melodic. This also marks my first collaboration with Ikka, and honestly, it was seamless. We didn’t have to force anything, the vibe was just there, and that reflects in the track.

Ikka commented on the collaborative process, "This track is different from some of my previous work, and that’s what made it so exciting. 'Maybe' allowed us to explore a more playful and romantic side, and Armaan’s voice is just incredible – it elevates the whole song. We aimed for a track that feels good, makes you smile, and reminds you of those butterflies you get when you’re falling for someone. I’m really proud of what we’ve created together."

"Maybe" is poised to become a significant addition to the Indian music landscape, offering a fresh and uplifting perspective on love and connection. Don't miss out – stream it now!

