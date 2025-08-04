RadioandMusic
News |  04 Aug 2025 18:10 |  By RnMTeam

Tabla Guy unveils 'The Collective', a new era in folk fusion

MUMBAI: In a bold move to modernize Indian folk music while preserving its soul, The Tabla Guy has launched The Tabla Guy’s Collective, a genre-defying musical series that blends traditional instruments like the tabla, sitar, flute, violin, and folk vocals with contemporary sounds such as techno and English commercial music. The six-part series includes three folk-led and three instrumental tracks, each an immersive blend of cultures, styles, and sonic textures.

It’s already struck a chord online. One Instagram user called it “Bandish Bandits – The Real Version.” Another wrote, “Vibe is next level, nailed it bro superb,” while someone else simply said, “Best video seen today.” Driven by the aim to spotlight grassroots talent, The Tabla Guy personally scouted regional artists, especially from Rajasthan’s rich folk traditions and brought them together with modern producers to amplify their reach. Many of these artists, steeped in heritage, have long lacked access to larger platforms.

Tabla Guy said on the new musical series, “I want the world to hear the tabla not just in a traditional setting, but as something that fits into any sound, any beat, anywhere. And I want to do that while giving our folk artists the space they deserve,”

The artist plans to expand The Tabla Guy’s Collective into a 15–16 episode series, introducing more folk instruments, untapped traditions, and even international collaborations all with the vision of building a truly global stage for India’s rhythmic and storytelling excellence. At the center of it all is the tabla, not just as a classical instrument, but as the beating heart of an evolving soundscape. With the Collective, this isn’t just music, it’s a movement: a reimagination of India's sonic identity, where heritage and innovation flow in perfect rhythm.

