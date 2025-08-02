Sitara (Reprise) by 313 (TeenTerah)- A heartfelt tribute to everyday heroes

MUMBAI: Delhi-based Freestyle Indie Rapper 313 (TeenTerah), also known as Sarang Sethi, returns with a track that feels like a warm hug to the soul. His latest music video, ‘Sitara (Reprise)’ is a celebration of real people - the ones we pass by on the streets, in schools, at traffic signals - who shine in their own quiet, powerful ways.

Sitara (Reprise) by 313 (TeenTerah) is more than just a song - it’s a moving portrait of everyday India, told through real faces and real stories. From little kids studying in small classrooms, to street children hustling with joy, to vendors serving kindness with every sale, this video captures life as it is: raw, beautiful and full of quiet strength.

Set to powerful Hindi rap, Sitara reminds us that being a star isn’t about fame - it’s about rising with dignity, no matter where you come from. It’s about believing in your journey, even when the world tells you not to.

This one’s for the dreamers who never gave up. For the underdogs shining quietly in the background. For anyone who's ever been told they couldn't, and kept going anyway.

The video also spotlights powerful, symbolic visuals:

• Children learning in humble classrooms

• Street vendors working with pride and warmth

• Young kids smiling through struggles

• A kinnar offering blessings at a traffic signal — a moving moment that echoes shared humanity

“Sitara was born from a low point,” says 313. “But instead of looking up, I started looking around. The people who inspire you most are right there, showing up every day with dignity, hustle and heart. This one’s for them.”

Known for his raw freestyles and honest storytelling, 313 brings a more emotional, reflective side to this track. With over 25 independent tracks, hundreds of live shows across India, and a growing base of indie music fans, he’s not just a rapper, he’s a voice that resonates.

“When 313 brought Sitara to us, we knew it wasn’t just another track, it was a quiet revolution in melody. It’s a reminder that music doesn’t always have to shout to be powerful. Sometimes, it just has to speak the truth,” shares Aalok Jain, Founder of Be Major Records (BMR).

Co-founder Sonam Sharma, who is deeply engaged in social impact initiatives and advocates for the arts as a means of empowerment, adds, “We consciously chose to capture everyday India - not as an aesthetic, but as the heartbeat of the track. These visuals resonate because they’re real. They carry the kind of emotional weight that stays with you long after the music fades.”

Genre: Hip-Hop, Melodic Rap, Soulful, Uplifting, Morning Music

Artist: 313 (TeenTerah) aka Sarang Sethi

Music Video Name: Sitara (Reprise) Presented by – BMR (Be Major Records)

Release Date: 1st August 2025

Music Video: SITARA (Reprise) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGstjOxG1CY



About Sarang Sethi aka 313 (TeenTerah):

Sarang Sethi, popularly known as 313 or TeenTerah, is a Delhi-based Independent rapper and freestyle artist whose music is rooted in real life and raw emotion. Born and raised in Delhi, Sarang’s journey has been shaped by the rhythm of the city, its struggles, streets, and spirit. From penning verses in his college hostel rooms to performing at local cyphers and underground gigs, he has steadily carved out a space for himself in India’s growing hip-hop scene.

With over 30 tracks under his belt and a style that fuses hip-hop, melodic rap and soul, Sarang brings a voice that’s powerful. His lyrics often speak of resilience, inner battles and the strength found in everyday people, reflecting his own journey of finding purpose beyond social expectations. From freestyle battles to heartfelt singles, Sarang’s music is a mirror to the life he’s lived and the lives he represents. As 313, he continues to inspire a generation that’s chasing dreams with grit, grace and an unwavering belief in their own light.



Song / Video Credits

Artist – 313 (TeenTerah) aka Sarang Sethi

Supporting Artists – Tarang, Aalok Jain

Music Producer – DC Shah

Pianist – Marcus Brown

Director – Spriha Singh

Production – Albela Studios

Special Thanks To –

Shriram JJ Campus, Delhi

A2D NGO

Sai Baba Educational & Children Care Society.