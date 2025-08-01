Musician King to make his acting debut in Amazon Prime Video’s Lukkha

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video has officially announced that rapper and musician King will be making his acting debut in their upcoming original series, *Lukkha*. The news was shared by Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, marking an exciting new chapter in King’s creative journey.
Known for his genre-bending music and massive fan base, King now brings his signature energy to the screen with *Lukkha*—a coming-of-age series packed with music & action
“It’s an extremely exciting show. It’s got King, the rapper who’s making his acting debut,” shared Madhok. “This is a show that was brought to us by two first-time writers. They’re not only the creators, they’re also the writers.”
With a young, fresh cast and a multi-genre format, *Lukkha* blends raw storytelling with high-energy visuals and sound. Whether you're a fan of King or just into bold, new storytelling—this one’s worth keeping an eye on.
More details, including the full cast and premiere date, are expected soon. Stay tuned.
