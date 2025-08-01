Hardwell and Maddix unleash rave anthem 'Rave Till My Grave, together with Villain

MUMBAI: Revealed Recordings boss and global dance music icon Hardwell returns with a seismic new release, teaming up with longtime creative partner Maddix and hardstyle MC legend Villain for the high-octane rave anthem, "Rave Till My Grave." Fusing mainstage might with underground soul, the track is a bold, visceral celebration of the rave spirit in its rawest form.

As one of the most influential figures in electronic music, Hardwell has spent over a decade shaping the sound of the mainstage. From genre-defying performances at Tomorrowland, Ultra, and beyond, to his darker, techno-driven evolution in recent years, his impact remains unparalleled. Releases like "ACID," "Follow The Light," and collabs with Space 92, Bassjackers, Afrojack, and Sub Zero Project have carved out a new lane, one where rave energy meets unrelenting sonic innovation.

Now, on "Rave Till My Grave,"Hardwell reunites with Maddix, one of dance music's most exciting boundary-pushers. Their chemistry is on full display as the track unfolds:built on Villain's commanding spoken-word vocal - "This perfect place...our rave till my grave" - the record surges with industrial firepower, peaktime euphoria, and explosive drops that ignite both warehouse and festival settings.

Maddix brings his signature blend of techno, big room, and rave to the forefront. With previous hits like "Ecstasy," "Open Sesame (Abracadabra)," and "90s Bitch,"he's earned co-signs from Amelie Lens, Deborah De Luca, HI-LO, and Reinier Zonneveld, blurring lines between underground credibility and mainstage reach. His evolving All Day Rave concept reflects his broader mission: to unite generations and genres through music that's immersive, authentic, and unrelenting.

Also featured is Villain, one of hard dance's most recognisable voices and a mainstay at Defqon.1, Q-BASE, Reverze, and Tomorrowland. His rallying vocal transforms "Rave Till My Grave" into a defiant, collective call to the dancefloor, a moment of unity forged in sound.

Following previous collabs like "ACID,""Take Me Away Again," and "Revolution," Hardwell and Maddix's latest is both a love letter to the underground and a mainstage monster.

Maddix & Hardwell feat. Villain- 'Rave Till My Grave' is out via Revealed Recordings.