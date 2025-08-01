Global icon Karan Aujla unleashes P-POP CULTURE – a powerful tribute to his Punjabi roots

MUMBAI: Following the massive success of his sold-out North American arena tour, global superstar Karan Aujla is set to make history once again with his highly anticipated new album, P-POP CULTURE, dropping August 22 via Warner Music Canada/Warner Music India. A bold fusion of global pop and hard-hitting Punjabi hip-hop, P-POP CULTURE is more than an album - it's a cultural statement that reflects both sides of Aujla's identity: the international performer and the proud son of Punjab. Coinciding with the announcement, Aujla has unveiled the official video for "MF Gabhru!" - a visually striking and emotionally charged track that sets the tone for what's to come.

P-POP CULTURE is more than just an album title. It is a statement that redefines the contemporary landscape of Punjabi Pop by seamlessly merging two of the culture's most potent forms of expression: melody and raw power. This album carves out Karan's unique artistic space, where Punjabi Pop converges with Punjabi Hip-Hop, serving as the foundational blueprint for this innovative sound. The project is divided into two distinct moods, with side A delving into the emotional and melodic facets of Punjabi Pop, while side B explores the gritty, bass-heavy soundscapes of Punjabi Hip-Hop. Across its ten tracks, Karan effortlessly navigates between moments of vulnerability and bravado, weaving romantic narratives with unyielding self-assurance. For Karan, P-POP CULTURE resonates at a deep and personal level, embodying his authentic sound as that of a lover and a fighter, a dreamer and a doer. This album goes beyond music: it is the essence of Karan's duality and his rich cultural heritage.

Fans at Karan's sold-out show in Montreal were treated to an unforgettable moment as he debuted his powerful new track "MF Gabhru!" live for the first time. The crowd erupted as Aujla delivered the high-octane anthem, setting the tone for what's to come from his forthcoming album, P-POP CULTURE.

The Montreal show marked the final stop of the North American leg of Aujla's worldwide It Was All a Dream tour, which sold out arenas in Oakland, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, cementing his status as one of the most electrifying live performers in global music today. Next, Aujla will bring his genre-defying sound to Europe, kicking off the tour's next chapter on August 26 in Dublin.

Karan Aujla continues his unstoppable rise as a global music force. In 2024, he was named the most streamed Punjabi artist on Spotify worldwide and earned over 2 billion streams for his breakout album Making Memories.With major features in Rolling Stone and Billboard, a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Canada Top 100 ("At Peace"), and the world's most-watched music video in 24 hours for "Courtside", Aujla's cross-cultural impact is undeniable.His single "Tell Me" with Grammy-nominated giants OneRepublic landed on the latest season of Love Island, and he made history as the first South Asian to win the TikTok JUNO Fan Choice Award - alongside a show-stopping performance at the 2024 JUNO Awards.

Tour Dates

August 26 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

August 28 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

August 30 - Paris, France - Zenith September 2 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

September 4 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

September 5 - Malta - Breaking Borders Festival (headliner)

November 29 - Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Park