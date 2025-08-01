RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  01 Aug 2025

Ed Sheeran teams up with Arijit Singh for a special version of 'Sapphire'

MUMBAI: Today's version adds another dimension to Ed's vibrant summer track. Recorded in Goa, Ed and Arijit worked on both the original version (released last month) and remix version (released today) during their original studio sessions, with today's release seeing Arijit sing a verse in a mix of Hindi and Punjabi and a chorus in English, and Ed sing a chorus in a mix of Hindi and Punjabi. The result is a blissful cross-cultural fusion of languages and cultures, adorning the song's celebration of love. Both versions of the track - featuring intricate South-Asian percussion - have been produced by llya Salmanzadeh, Johnny McDaid, and Savan Kotecha. 

Ed Sheeran says, ”One of my fav experiences ever in my career was going to Jiaganj Azimganj with my dad to go and see Arijit for the final jigsaw piece of Sapphire. It was a 24 hour trip, and it felt like a pilgrimage of music. After a five-and-a-half-hour drive after we landed, we arrived, and Arijit took us on a boat to see the sights. We talked, ate, drunk coffee. Then, once we were in the studio, he taught me how to sing in Punjabi, and a bit of Sitar. We then went on a late night scooty ride, with me on the back of Arijit's bike and my dad on the back of his securities'. We listened to A Prayer By The River and talked about music. It was honestly one of the most amazing days in my musical career and it was the ending of a beautiful journey of this song but the beginning of something bigger. I love this version of the song; it's the one I listen to every morning with my daughters because I love Arijits voice, tone, flow and rhythm. I hope you feel the same way I do about it. Thank you, Arijit, for your time, grace and talent. X"

Listen Here - https://es.lnk.to/SapphireArijit

The official video launched last month and features cameos from Arijit Singh alongside iconic actor, Shah Rukh Khan. It begins with Ed performing the song at dawn on a rooftop, later transitioning across various backdrops in India. Ed's travels take him from the rooftop to serene beaches, riversides, bustling markets, local kitchens and Bollywood backlots. Highlights include meeting up with Arijit for a studio session and motorcycle ride around his hometown, plus a visit to the A.R. Rahman music school, where he performs with local musicians.

Upon its launch, 'Sapphire' stormed to number one on Spotify in India, becoming the first English-language track to do so since 2021. The official video has now surpassed 130 million YouTube views, and the song has generated over 1.5 billion TikTok views to date.

Ed Sheeran will release his new album 'Play' on 12th September 2025.

