News |  01 Aug 2025 18:04

Bold, groovy, and unforgettable: Bhoomi Trivedi's 'Saibo' takes center stage!

MUMBAI: Bhoomi Trivedi is a versatile singer known for her dynamic vocal range and ability to blend traditional Indian sounds with contemporary music. She has once again captivated audiences with her latest single, "Saibo," a bold, fierce, and fresh take on contemporary music. With striking visuals, styling that reflects modern Indian elegance, and a sound that seamlessly blends tradition with global appeal, "Saibo" marks Bhoomi’s most complete artistic statement to date.

The song highlights Bhoomi’s dynamic vocal style, complemented by contemporary and fresh music production, significantly expanding her sonic footprint. "Saibo," meaning a beloved, is a foot-tapping, groovy track filled with great lyrics, music, vocals, and moves, inviting listeners to explore the intriguing world of imagination and anticipation.

The journey of the music video was a testament to Bhoomi's artistic vision. The song was initially shot in Jaipur with a traditional music production and setup, but Bhoomi, driven by a new creative spark, decided to reshoot the entire video. This pivotal decision came during a fun outing at a game zone with her nephew, Hiyansh, which sparked the idea for a bold and fresh new concept.

This spontaneous change in direction led to the video being shot at two different locations, which were ingeniously transformed into four or five distinct sets. This dedication to perfection has paid off, as audiences are already loving the new form of music, production, and video execution. Bhoomi extends her heartfelt gratitude to her dedicated team for bringing her creative imagination to life and consistently helping her achieve her dream projects.

Sharing her excitement about the release, Bhoomi Trivedi stated, "Creating 'Saibo' has been an incredibly imaginative journey. From a game zone inspiration to reshooting the entire video for a fresh take, every step was about pushing boundaries and bringing something truly unique to my audience. I'm thrilled for everyone to experience the magic we've poured into this song."

The music video, already released, was meticulously planned and beautifully executed by Prince Gupta. The vibrant music production was a collaborative effort by DJ Kwid, Gaurav Dhola, and Janki Gahdavi.

