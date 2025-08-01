RadioandMusic
News |  01 Aug 2025 14:56 |  By RnMTeam

Anirudh and Sivakarthikeyan drop a banger with 'Salambala' from AR Murugadoss’ Madharaasi, sung by Sai Abhyankar

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, a division of Times Music, presents “Salambala,” the first track from AR Murugadoss’ highly anticipated film Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, on 31st July 2025. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song marks the duo’s 8th collaboration and is already shaping up to be another crowd favorite.

Performed exclusively by Sai Abhyankar, a rising powerhouse known for his dynamic vocals and versatility, Salambala turns heartbreak into a power move. Fueled with Anirudh’s trademark energy, the track is packed with attitude, playful swagger, and a beat that hits hard.

Anirudh, the music director for "Madharaasi,” said, “With Salambala, we wanted to break away from the usual breakup mood. It’s fun and unpredictable, and teaming up with SK always brings out something wild. With Murugadoss directing, the vision was clear: go big or go home.”

Director AR Murugadoss added, “Madharaasi is built on emotion and adrenaline, and Salambala had to match that heartbeat. We weren’t looking for a typical breakup song. We wanted something that hits hard and makes you move. Anirudh brought that fire, and Sivakarthikeyan added his own spark. This song sets the tone for the madness that’s coming.”

Mandar Thakur, CEO, Times/Junglee Music, added, “Anirudh and Sivakarthikeyan are a force together. Salambala is the kind of song that’s built for repeat listens; it grabs you from the first second. We’re proud to launch the music of Madharaasi with this absolute banger.”

Also starring Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal, Madharaasi hits theaters on September 5. Salambala is now streaming on all platforms. Watch the full video only on YouTube.

