News |  31 Jul 2025 14:25 |  By RnMTeam

Zenareeta Unveils "The Rose" - A Modern Ode to Devotion and Love for Lord Ganesha

MUMBAI: This Ganesh Chaturthi, experience a fresh, soulful celebration of faith with "The Rose" — the first-ever contemporary English pop song dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Composed, written, and sung by the talented Zenareeta (Sneha Chatterjee), this track is a heartfelt journey into the ecstasy of devotion.

"The Rose" is not just a song — it’s a spiritual awakening wrapped in soft melodies and emotive undertones. It beautifully captures that divine love which elevates the devotee's soul to the highest octave of love. With gentle rhythms and heartfelt lyrics, Zenareeta brings to life a unique tribute that resonates deeply during this sacred festival.

Zenareeta shares, "One day at Lord Ganesha’s temple, I closed my eyes and saw a rose in my mind’s eye. I searched for it everywhere, but it wasn’t available anywhere. Until, during darshan, it appeared; placed in my hands by the priest, as if by Destiny. That night, tears of devotion gave birth to ‘The Rose’."

“Have you ever thought of the rose as a symbol of the devotee’s love for God?” she asks, inviting us all to see devotion through a new, poetic lens.

"The Rose" aims to touch hearts with its simple yet profound message — that love for the divine transcends language, culture, and tradition. It’s a modern hymn that celebrates faith, surrender, and the purest form of love. This unique story is depicted in this music video inspired by Raja Ravi Verma paintings.

"Rhythm of The Ganga," Zenareeta's previous song, crossed 100,000 streams on Spotify, marking a significant milestone and reaffirming her ability to connect deeply with listeners through her soulful music.

Join in this soulful tribute. Listen, feel, and let "The Rose" deepen your connection with Lord Ganesha this festive season.

