RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 Jul 2025 13:12 |  By RnMTeam

Pardesiya from Param Sundari ignites romance fever: A soulful ode by Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s romantic renaissance is in full bloom — and the latest spark lighting up hearts across the nation is “Pardesiya” from the much-anticipated film Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.

After the sweeping success of “Saiyaara”, a wave of cinematic romance has been sweeping through Hindi film music - and Param Sundari surfs that wave with style, heart, and a symphonic heartbeat courtesy of none other than musical mavericks Sachin-Jigar. 

And at the heart of this sonic magic lies the ever-evolving brilliance of Sachin-Jigar — the powerhouse duo who have redefined the Bollywood soundscape over the last decade. Known for their genre-bending versatility and emotional depth, they’ve delivered chartbusters that range from the peppy to the poignant, and with “Pardesiya”, they once again prove why they’re in a league of their own. Their composition is the perfect bridge between classic Bollywood romance and today’s aching modern love. With each note, Sachin-Jigar don’t just accompany the story they elevate it.

Sachin-Jigar say, "Pardesiya’ is that rare song where everything aligned — the emotion, the voice, the writing, and the moment," say Sachin-Jigar. "We wanted to create something timeless, something that feels like it’s been living in people’s hearts for years even though it’s brand new. Having Sonu Nigam sing it — and that too, releasing it on his birthday — was just cosmic. There’s a certain kind of magic he brings, an ache and depth that can't be imitated. Krishnakali’s voice added a haunting, almost ethereal quality, and we’re so proud of the textures that emerged when all three voices came together. Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics elevated it — he doesn't just write words, he writes feelings. Romance is making a comeback in cinema, and Pardesiya is our way of saying — let’s slow dance with love again.”

Tags
Sachin-Jigar music
Related news
 | 31 Jul 2025

Naadaani by gini, is a poetic meditation on unfinished love and grief

MUMBAI: Rising indie singer-songwriter gini, known for her intimate vocals and emotionally resonant storytelling, returns with her latest single Naadaani, a soul-stirring ballad that explores the quiet devastation of loss.

read more
 | 31 Jul 2025

Jaymie Silk fuses politics and rhythm on euphoric More Love, Less War EP

MUMBAI: Out today, Paris-based artist, DJ, producer Jaymie Silk releases his new EP More Love, Less War via HE.SHE.THEY. - a bold and heartfelt statement that channels the radical roots of club music through a global lens.

read more
 | 31 Jul 2025

Zenareeta Unveils "The Rose" - A Modern Ode to Devotion and Love for Lord Ganesha

MUMBAI: This Ganesh Chaturthi, experience a fresh, soulful celebration of faith with "The Rose" — the first-ever contemporary English pop song dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

read more
 | 31 Jul 2025

Born to the voice of Sonu Nigam: Fan couple schedule baby's birth to match singer’s 52nd birthday- Youngest listener launches his new song 'Kahani Meri'- Distributed by Global Music Junction

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam always addresses his fans as his “extended family”. And their symbiotic relationship and bond doesn't just show in terms of the kind of love his music and concerts garner across the world, but also in the way he reciprocates his gratitude towards them.

read more
 | 30 Jul 2025

JioSaavn unveils Best of 2025 so far

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming platform with over 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), has released its Mid-Year Charts for 2025, offering a clear view into the industry trends in music streaming that have defined the first half of the year.

read more

RnM Biz

The Studio behind the Sound: How Bay Owl is powering India's Regional Music Revolution

MUMBAI: From Rs.read more

The power of Micro-Licensing: Legal Music for every small business

MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

top# 5 articles

1
Naadaani by gini, is a poetic meditation on unfinished love and grief

MUMBAI: Rising indie singer-songwriter gini, known for her intimate vocals and emotionally resonant storytelling, returns with her latest single...read more

2
Jaymie Silk fuses politics and rhythm on euphoric More Love, Less War EP

MUMBAI: Out today, Paris-based artist, DJ, producer Jaymie Silk releases his new EP More Love, Less War via HE.SHE.THEY. - a bold and heartfelt...read more

3
Zenareeta Unveils "The Rose" - A Modern Ode to Devotion and Love for Lord Ganesha

MUMBAI: This Ganesh Chaturthi, experience a fresh, soulful celebration of faith with "The Rose" — the first-ever contemporary English pop song...read more

4
Born to the voice of Sonu Nigam: Fan couple schedule baby's birth to match singer’s 52nd birthday- Youngest listener launches his new song 'Kahani Meri'- Distributed by Global Music Junction

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam always addresses his fans as his “extended family”. And their symbiotic relationship and bond doesn't just show in terms of the...read more

5
Anushka Lewis and Puneet Samtani join Bay Owl Studios and Abbey Road Institute Mumbai

MUMBAI: Abbey Road Institute Mumbai, in partnership with Bay Owl Studios, is proud to welcome two dynamic professionals to its academic leadership...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games