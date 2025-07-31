Pardesiya from Param Sundari ignites romance fever: A soulful ode by Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s romantic renaissance is in full bloom — and the latest spark lighting up hearts across the nation is “Pardesiya” from the much-anticipated film Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.

After the sweeping success of “Saiyaara”, a wave of cinematic romance has been sweeping through Hindi film music - and Param Sundari surfs that wave with style, heart, and a symphonic heartbeat courtesy of none other than musical mavericks Sachin-Jigar.

And at the heart of this sonic magic lies the ever-evolving brilliance of Sachin-Jigar — the powerhouse duo who have redefined the Bollywood soundscape over the last decade. Known for their genre-bending versatility and emotional depth, they’ve delivered chartbusters that range from the peppy to the poignant, and with “Pardesiya”, they once again prove why they’re in a league of their own. Their composition is the perfect bridge between classic Bollywood romance and today’s aching modern love. With each note, Sachin-Jigar don’t just accompany the story they elevate it.

Sachin-Jigar say, "Pardesiya’ is that rare song where everything aligned — the emotion, the voice, the writing, and the moment," say Sachin-Jigar. "We wanted to create something timeless, something that feels like it’s been living in people’s hearts for years even though it’s brand new. Having Sonu Nigam sing it — and that too, releasing it on his birthday — was just cosmic. There’s a certain kind of magic he brings, an ache and depth that can't be imitated. Krishnakali’s voice added a haunting, almost ethereal quality, and we’re so proud of the textures that emerged when all three voices came together. Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics elevated it — he doesn't just write words, he writes feelings. Romance is making a comeback in cinema, and Pardesiya is our way of saying — let’s slow dance with love again.”