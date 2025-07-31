Naadaani by gini, is a poetic meditation on unfinished love and grief

MUMBAI: Rising indie singer-songwriter gini, known for her intimate vocals and emotionally resonant storytelling, returns with her latest single Naadaani, a soul-stirring ballad that explores the quiet devastation of loss. If Aashiyan, Sukoon, and Aadhey Adhoorey were songs of hope and becoming, Naadaani is a reflection on grief, desperation, and the quiet simmer of acceptance.

Released today across all streaming platforms, Naadaani soars on Gini’s evocative vocals and signature poetic storytelling, while Bharath’s expansive production ebbs and flows, creating a cathartic outpouring that lingers long after the last note.

The artful and poignant music video has been directed by Bhavna Kankaria, shot by Aarav Ramnani, and produced by Jugaad Motion Pictures. Set within the visual metaphor of autumn, a season of shedding and soft grief, the video interprets the emotional terrain of the track through intimate, theatrical tableaus.

“Naadaani is about loss and the desperation that often comes with it,” says gini. “Whether it’s a loved one who passed, a parent who wasn’t there, or a partner who left, you’re left in the wreckage, hoping they’ll turn around. It’s naive, but it’s real. You hold on, even when you know you have to let go.”

Naadaani marks another compelling chapter in gini’s evolving discography, one that resists noise in favor of nuance, choosing instead to linger in the spaces we rarely allow ourselves to sit in. Honest, haunting, and healing, this single reaffirms gini’s place as one of the most quietly powerful voices in India’s independent music scene.

To accompany the release, gini introduces The Naadaani Experience, a digital and emotional space for those navigating grief, heartbreak, or unspoken loss. Through shared stories, letters, memories, and music, from within gini’s growing community, she has attempted to create a sense of quiet support, a place to feel seen and heard; a reminder that someone is always listening; always willing to care.

Listen to Naadaani by gini here: SMI.lnk.to/naadaa