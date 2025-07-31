RadioandMusic
News |  31 Jul 2025 14:28 |  By RnMTeam

Jaymie Silk fuses politics and rhythm on euphoric More Love, Less War EP

MUMBAI: Out today, Paris-based artist, DJ, producer Jaymie Silk releases his new EP More Love, Less War via HE.SHE.THEY. - a bold and heartfelt statement that channels the radical roots of club music through a global lens.

More Love, Less War follows a prolific run of projects from Silk, including his Missing Tracks album trilogy earlier this year and 2024’s Ghetto Capitalism, records that explored themes of identity, resistance and cultural heritage through club music. With previous releases on a host of influential imprints, from Pelican Fly and Fool’s Gold to Shall Not Fade, Nervous and !K7, Music, More Love, Less War, marks his return to HE.SHE.THEY. and continues to cement his position as one of the most uncompromising and essential voices on the global underground.

A powerful fusion of house, techno and political fire, More Love, Less War leads with its commanding title track - a driving, bouncing, percussive cut built around a warped vocal that serves as a call to arms for unity and love, not just on the dancefloor but far beyond it. Raw and rhythmic, the track lands as a rallying cry. “More love, less war” isn’t just a hook, but a mantra: a reminder of the core values that birthed dance culture, now reclaimed and recharged for a new generation of ravers.

Next up is ‘Always In My Mind’, a sleek, emotive cut that pays tribute to the golden era of French touch. Rolling basslines, soaring synths and a touch of nostalgia meet Silk’s signature forward-thinking production, creating a balance of timeless warmth and contemporary energy. A high-NRG Club Edit of its title track closes out the EP in pure peak-time form, tying together a record built for warehouses, main stages, and everything in between.

Born in France to an Italian mother and a Beninese father, Jaymie Silk’s genre-fluid sound reflects a life shaped by migration, resistance and reinvention. From his teen years producing rap, to falling into Montreal’s ballroom scene and immersing himself in the archives of North American club music, his sets and productions span everything from tribal percussion and Chicago house to breaks, techno and Jersey club into an ever-evolving sonic journey that refuses to settle.

Silk doesn’t make straight-up-and-down house or techno. His music is shaped by his Afro-European heritage and driven by fearless experimentation; whether he’s incorporating African rhythms into house and techno arrangements, turning out fierce club edits of pop tracks, or serving sexually and politically charged heaters. The result is truly original music that’s as richly varied as his path, always unpredictable but never less than compelling.

At the centre of it all is a strong sense of purpose. Whether delivering lush piano house on The Legend of Jack Johnson, fierce political edits like ‘Dance Music Is Black Music’, or AI-assisted concept works like Rub Music, Silk’s catalogue is united by one non-negotiable: ethics. His club music isn’t escapist, it’s engaged, empowering, and rooted in lived experience.

As Silk puts it: “I’m so happy to be back on HST to spread the love with techno and house music.” On More Love, Less War, that message couldn’t be clearer - an EP made for movement, connection and collective healing on the dancefloor.

More Love, Less War Track List:

1. More Love, Less War

2. Always In My Mind

3. Always In My Mind (Club Edit)

