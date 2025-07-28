Radioandmusic's Indie Meter: Top 10 songs that have hit the top charts from July 21- July 28

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the beats of India's hottest indie artists! Radioandmusic's Indie Meter has compiled the top 10 trending pics from July 21- July 28 according to Spotify and YouTube in Mumbai. From emerging talents to established acts, this list showcases the best of India's independent music scene. Let's dive into the trending pics and discover the sounds that are taking over the city!
Shubh
Qatal
Jo Tum Mere Ho
Ishq
Paro
7. Jhol
Courtside
Badshah- Galiyon Ke Ghalib
Afsos
