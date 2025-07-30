JioSaavn unveils Best of 2025 so far

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming platform with over 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), has released its Mid-Year Charts for 2025, offering a clear view into the industry trends in music streaming that have defined the first half of the year. The data reveals a dynamic shift in listening preferences as - regional languages, original compositions, and independent music gain ground across the country’s diverse listener base and consumption habits.

In the Hindi music space, veteran chart toppers like Arijit Singh and Tanishk Bagchi shared space with fresh Indie artists like Kushagra, Bharath and Saaheal who became an instant hit with their song - ‘Finding Her’. The Hindi music lists also reflect other audience favorites like - Darshan Raval, King, Jubin Nautiyal among many other new and veteran artists, indicating a renewed appetite among audiences for fresh, heartfelt originals.

Meanwhile the Marathi music industry continues its remarkable rise with Sanju Rathod’s ‘Shaky Shaky’ setting a new benchmark for viral hits. The track, which blends folk inspired rhythms with a contemporary beat, has amassed millions of streams in just three months, securing Rathod’s position as a cultural phenomenon and making Marathi one of the fastest growing language segments on the platform. The list also included artists like Sonali Sonawane, Keval Walanj, Avadhoot Gupte and Harshavardhan Wavare among other fan favourites.

Equally compelling is the story that is emerging from Telugu charts, where for the first time in the recent past - a non film track ‘Ranu Bombai Ki Ranu’ has maintained its position at the top of music charts. Released in January, the song has proven that independent Telugu artists are commanding attention and reshaping expectations in a film dominated industry.

In Tamil, the film Dragon has delivered a breakout hit with ‘Vazhithunaiye’ by Leon James ft. Sid Sriram and Sanjana Kalmanje. Additionally, Sid Sriram and Anirudh Ravichander who have long maintained a loyal listener base became the most streamed artist in Tamil on JioSaavn, underscoring their sustained appeal across the South Indian music landscape. Other major artists seen on the Tamil lists included Dhanush and Devi Sri Prasad and other veteran and new artists.

On the English charts - ‘Sapphire’ by Ed Sheeran featuring Arijit Singh, took the world by storm as it reached the top of charts within just one month of its release. There has been a growing trend of Indian artists collaborating with international artists which was observed with Sapphire, ‘Snake’ by Drake featuring Nora Fatehi and ‘Angels for Each Other’ by Martin Garrix and Arijit Singh. Other international artists like Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa also made it to the top charts alongside Hanumankind.

These trends point to a broader transformation in India’s music streaming ecosystem. While regional content is witnessing growing engagement, listeners are actively seeking out independent voices and original music. JioSaavn’s mid-year charts stand as a testament to India’s evolving music tastes.