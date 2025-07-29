Halifax Punk Rock Rebels 'The Bloody Hell' unveil new single 'Are You Happy?' ahead of third album 'Blood Code'

MUMBAI: Halifax, Canada's unrelenting punk-infused hard rock outfit, The Bloody Hell, continues its sonic evolution with the explosive release of their second single, “Are You Happy?”, a searing preview from their highly anticipated third album "Blood Code", slated to drop Fall 2025.

Following the success of their raw and furious sophomore record "Nobody Cares", “Are You Happy?” turns towards heavier ground. The track is fast paced and hard hitting, driven by an earworm guitar riff with explodes into an off time rhythmic assault, while the raw and gritty vocal tells a story of the high and lows of a toxic relationship, and the lesson learned by a letting go ultimately ending in self reflection, and that oh so very important question - Are You Happy?.

"Are You Happy? is the second single off the upcoming third album from The Bloody Hell, which is slated for release in the fall of 2025. The video is compiled of in-studio footage of the band's recording sessions, coupled with live footage from a string of shows played in 2024. Musically, the track is a big step forward in our songwriting approach, showcasing how our two new members have enhanced and morphed our sound, with this song bordering on hard rock, even slightly prog in the breakdown section. The majority of our previous releases have always been more straightforward, more fast-paced, and more punk rock, so it is exciting to step outside that "box" and let the song venture into places we've yet to explore. Also interesting to see how the public will receive this, we feel it's one of our strongest singles yet, but we'll let the audience be the judge, let us know .....Are You Happy?" adds Ian Kean Vocals.

Accompanying the single is a new music video, splicing together in-studio recording sessions with electrifying live clips from a 2024 performance. It has a visual reflection of the band's metamorphosis and has a teaser for what's to come.

Music Video - https://youtu.be/HGh3tCP5dqw

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/track/0DpKy2X07ilEonZh6MpJAD

Stay tuned for the full album this fall, and catch The Bloody Hell as they bring their new sound to venues across Canada and beyond.