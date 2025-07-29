RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Jul 2025 15:00 |  By RnMTeam

Halifax Punk Rock Rebels 'The Bloody Hell' unveil new single 'Are You Happy?' ahead of third album 'Blood Code'

MUMBAI: Halifax, Canada's unrelenting punk-infused hard rock outfit, The Bloody Hell, continues its sonic evolution with the explosive release of their second single, “Are You Happy?”, a searing preview from their highly anticipated third album "Blood Code", slated to drop Fall 2025. 

Following the success of their raw and furious sophomore record "Nobody Cares", “Are You Happy?” turns towards heavier ground. The track is fast paced and hard hitting, driven by an earworm guitar riff with explodes into an off time rhythmic assault, while the raw and gritty vocal tells a story of the high and lows of a toxic relationship, and the lesson learned by a letting go ultimately ending in self reflection, and that oh so very important question - Are You Happy?.

"Are You Happy? is the second single off the upcoming third album from The Bloody Hell, which is slated for release in the fall of 2025. The video is compiled of in-studio footage of the band's recording sessions, coupled with live footage from a string of shows played in 2024. Musically, the track is a big step forward in our songwriting approach, showcasing how our two new members have enhanced and morphed our sound, with this song bordering on hard rock, even slightly prog in the breakdown section. The majority of our previous releases have always been more straightforward, more fast-paced, and more punk rock, so it is exciting to step outside that "box" and let the song venture into places we've yet to explore. Also interesting to see how the public will receive this, we feel it's one of our strongest singles yet, but we'll let the audience be the judge, let us know .....Are You Happy?" adds Ian Kean Vocals. 

Accompanying the single is a new music video, splicing together in-studio recording sessions with electrifying live clips from a 2024 performance. It has a visual reflection of the band's metamorphosis and has a teaser for what's to come.

Music Video - https://youtu.be/HGh3tCP5dqw

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/track/0DpKy2X07ilEonZh6MpJAD

Stay tuned for the full album this fall, and catch The Bloody Hell as they bring their new sound to venues across Canada and beyond.

Tags
music
Related news
 | 30 Jul 2025

JioSaavn unveils Best of 2025 so far

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming platform with over 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), has released its Mid-Year Charts for 2025, offering a clear view into the industry trends in music streaming that have defined the first half of the year.

read more
 | 29 Jul 2025

"Alif Laila is not just an album, It's a World": Farhan Khan on fusing poetry, fashion and cinema

MUMBAI: For singer-songwriter and visual storyteller Farhan Khan, Alif Laila isn’t merely a music album — it’s an entire cinematic universe.

read more
 | 29 Jul 2025

Jubin Nautiyal and Shreya Ghoshal create a full-circle moment in Dhadak 2

MUMBAI: When a young Jubin Nautiyal auditioned for X Factor, one of the judges, Shreya Ghoshal, recognised his potential, praising his voice and encouraging his journey. Years later, that very journey comes full circle.

read more
 | 28 Jul 2025

Hitmmaker King gets vulnerable and personal with his new EP 'Shayad Koi Na Sune'; EP out now

MUMBAI: King has never been afraid to experiment, but with his latest EP, he’s taken his boldest turn yet. A new edition to his discography, Shayad Koi Na Sune is a quiet act of rebellion in a career defined by chart-toppers and roaring crowds.

read more
 | 28 Jul 2025

Armaan Malik brings the beat with trilingual track ‘Vibe Hai’ from Mirai

After the soulful ‘Bade Din Huye’, Armaan drops a peppy multilingual banger in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada

read more

RnM Biz

The Studio behind the Sound: How Bay Owl is powering India's Regional Music Revolution

MUMBAI: From Rs.read more

The power of Micro-Licensing: Legal Music for every small business

MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

top# 5 articles

1
Anushka Lewis and Puneet Samtani join Bay Owl Studios and Abbey Road Institute Mumbai

MUMBAI: Abbey Road Institute Mumbai, in partnership with Bay Owl Studios, is proud to welcome two dynamic professionals to its academic leadership...read more

2
Halifax Punk Rock Rebels 'The Bloody Hell' unveil new single 'Are You Happy?' ahead of third album 'Blood Code'

MUMBAI: Halifax, Canada's unrelenting punk-infused hard rock outfit, The Bloody Hell, continues its sonic evolution with the explosive release of...read more

3
Jubin Nautiyal and Shreya Ghoshal create a full-circle moment in Dhadak 2

MUMBAI: When a young Jubin Nautiyal auditioned for X Factor, one of the judges, Shreya Ghoshal, recognised his potential, praising his voice and...read more

4
JioSaavn unveils Best of 2025 so far

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming platform with over 100 million monthly active users (MAUs), has released its Mid-Year Charts for...read more

5
"Alif Laila is not just an album, It's a World": Farhan Khan on fusing poetry, fashion and cinema

MUMBAI: For singer-songwriter and visual storyteller Farhan Khan, Alif Laila isn’t merely a music album — it’s an entire cinematic universe. With a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games