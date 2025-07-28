RadioandMusic
News |  28 Jul 2025 16:12

Armaan Malik brings the beat with trilingual track ‘Vibe Hai’ from Mirai

MUMBAI: After striking an emotional chord with his romantic ballad Bade Din Huye, Armaan Malik has quickly switched gears — this time delivering an energetic, multilingual pop anthem titled “Vibe Hai” from the upcoming film Mirai. The contrast between the two releases within such a short span highlights Armaan’s versatility as one of India’s most dynamic voices in contemporary music.

Vibe Hai, composed by Gopi Sundar, is a trilingual track available in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada, built around a catchy beat, breezy energy, and feel-good lyrics. Whether it’s the vibrant hook or the cool, urban sound, the song perfectly captures a laid-back-yet-lively mood — making it an instant earworm.

With Bade Din Huye, Armaan delivered softness, sentiment, and depth. With Vibe Hai, he brings swagger, spontaneity, and sound you can’t help but move to. The two tracks, side by side, showcase his ability to shift genres and emotions seamlessly — from heart to dance floor.

As part of the film Mirai, Vibe Hai adds a youthful, upbeat pulse to the soundtrack, aligning with the energy of the narrative and connecting with a wide, multilingual audience. It’s yet another reminder that Armaan doesn’t just deliver hits — he defines moods.

Vibe Hai is now streaming across all major music platforms.

