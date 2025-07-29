Jubin Nautiyal and Shreya Ghoshal create a full-circle moment in Dhadak 2

MUMBAI: When a young Jubin Nautiyal auditioned for X Factor, one of the judges, Shreya Ghoshal, recognised his potential, praising his voice and encouraging his journey. Years later, that very journey comes full circle. Today, Jubin, now one of India’s most celebrated voices, sings alongside the very judge who once auditioned him.

Their duet ‘Bas EK dhadak’ from Dhadak 2 is more than just a musical collaboration — it’s a powerful moment of destiny, growth, and mutual admiration.

Jubin shares:

“I still remember standing nervously in front of all the judges during my X Factor audition — Shreya Ghoshal told me I had a beautiful timber voice and need to work on it. That moment stayed with me through all these years to now sing a duet with her is mesmerising. It’s more than just a song for me, it’s a reminder that dreams do come true.”

From an audition stage to the top of the charts — Jubin’s journey is a heartwarming reminder of what passion, perseverance, and belief can lead to. A true full-circle moment in Indian music history.