'Ma Ma Mia, Daddy Love That Booty'- Yo Yo Honey Singh drops a bold comment on Seerat Kapoor’s latest strapless shimmer corset look, fans go wild!

MUMBAI: Actress Seerat Kapoor, known for her effortless glamour and style, has again turned heads on social media with her sizzling fashion game. The Jataasya Maranam Dhruvam star dropped a series of stunning pictures on Instagram where she was seen donning a metallic silver off-shoulder corset top paired with a matching midi-length skirt, making quite the statement.

Her choice of outfit was a perfect blend of bold and elegant — with soft curls cascading down her shoulders, minimal makeup that let her natural beauty shine, and black pencil heels adding the final touch of class to the ensemble. Seerat clicked these stunning pictures in an aesthetic corner of her house, to which she captioned her photos "Where the heart finds empowerment, is home! , but fans didn’t stay subtle at all — within moments, the comments section exploded with love and fire emojis.

But what truly grabbed everyone’s attention was none other than ace rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who couldn’t resist dropping a rather bold and cheeky comment on the post. Reacting to Seerat’s ultra-glam look, Honey Singh wrote:

“Ma ma mia daddy love that booty”

The internet went into a frenzy. While some fans laughed it off as classic Honey Singh being his flamboyant self. There was also the buzz about a music collaboration between the OG Rapper, Honey Singh, and Tollywood Queen Seerat Kapoor, since they were last spotted together. Post this comment, we can surely expect a sizzling chemistry between the duo that would set the internet ablaze.

Known for her poise and class, Seerat has always let her work and fashion sense do the talking — and this latest look proves why she’s a favorite not just among fans but also industry insiders. Whether it’s slaying on the red carpet or captivating through her performances, Seerat Kapoor surely knows how to steal the spotlight — even if it sometimes invites some fiery reactions!

One thing’s for sure: Seerat’s silver corset look wasn’t just fashion-forward — it set the internet ablaze. And with Honey Singh’s comment adding fuel to the fire, this moment is bound to be talked about for a while!