RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jul 2025 12:54 |  By RnMTeam

'Ma Ma Mia, Daddy Love That Booty'- Yo Yo Honey Singh drops a bold comment on Seerat Kapoor’s latest strapless shimmer corset look, fans go wild!

MUMBAI: Actress Seerat Kapoor, known for her effortless glamour and style, has again turned heads on social media with her sizzling fashion game. The Jataasya Maranam Dhruvam star dropped a series of stunning pictures on Instagram where she was seen donning a metallic silver off-shoulder corset top paired with a matching midi-length skirt, making quite the statement.

Her choice of outfit was a perfect blend of bold and elegant — with soft curls cascading down her shoulders, minimal makeup that let her natural beauty shine, and black pencil heels adding the final touch of class to the ensemble. Seerat clicked these stunning pictures in an aesthetic corner of her house, to which she captioned her photos "Where the heart finds empowerment, is home! , but fans didn’t stay subtle at all — within moments, the comments section exploded with love and fire emojis.

But what truly grabbed everyone’s attention was none other than ace rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who couldn’t resist dropping a rather bold and cheeky comment on the post. Reacting to Seerat’s ultra-glam look, Honey Singh wrote:
“Ma ma mia daddy love that booty”

The internet went into a frenzy. While some fans laughed it off as classic Honey Singh being his flamboyant self. There was also the buzz about a music collaboration between the OG Rapper, Honey Singh, and Tollywood Queen Seerat Kapoor, since they were last spotted together. Post this comment, we can surely expect a sizzling chemistry between the duo that would set the internet ablaze.

Known for her poise and class, Seerat has always let her work and fashion sense do the talking — and this latest look proves why she’s a favorite not just among fans but also industry insiders. Whether it’s slaying on the red carpet or captivating through her performances, Seerat Kapoor surely knows how to steal the spotlight — even if it sometimes invites some fiery reactions!

One thing’s for sure: Seerat’s silver corset look wasn’t just fashion-forward — it set the internet ablaze. And with Honey Singh’s comment adding fuel to the fire, this moment is bound to be talked about for a while!

Tags
Seerat Kapoor Yo Yo Honey Singh music
Related news
 | 29 Jul 2025

"Alif Laila is not just an album, It's a World": Farhan Khan on fusing poetry, fashion and cinema

MUMBAI: For singer-songwriter and visual storyteller Farhan Khan, Alif Laila isn’t merely a music album — it’s an entire cinematic universe.

read more
 | 29 Jul 2025

Jubin Nautiyal and Shreya Ghoshal create a full-circle moment in Dhadak 2

MUMBAI: When a young Jubin Nautiyal auditioned for X Factor, one of the judges, Shreya Ghoshal, recognised his potential, praising his voice and encouraging his journey. Years later, that very journey comes full circle.

read more
 | 29 Jul 2025

Halifax Punk Rock Rebels 'The Bloody Hell' unveil new single 'Are You Happy?' ahead of third album 'Blood Code'

MUMBAI: Halifax, Canada's unrelenting punk-infused hard rock outfit, The Bloody Hell, continues its sonic evolution with the explosive release of their second single, “Are You Happy?”, a searing preview from their highly anticipated third album "Blood Code", slated to drop Fall 2025. 

read more
 | 28 Jul 2025

Hitmmaker King gets vulnerable and personal with his new EP 'Shayad Koi Na Sune'; EP out now

MUMBAI: King has never been afraid to experiment, but with his latest EP, he’s taken his boldest turn yet. A new edition to his discography, Shayad Koi Na Sune is a quiet act of rebellion in a career defined by chart-toppers and roaring crowds.

read more
 | 28 Jul 2025

Armaan Malik brings the beat with trilingual track ‘Vibe Hai’ from Mirai

After the soulful ‘Bade Din Huye’, Armaan drops a peppy multilingual banger in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada

read more

RnM Biz

The Studio behind the Sound: How Bay Owl is powering India's Regional Music Revolution

MUMBAI: From Rs.read more

The power of Micro-Licensing: Legal Music for every small business

MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more

BandLab expands licensing platform to connect artists and rights holders to AI Companies, opening the door to Legal AI music models

MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more

India Emerges as a powerhouse for Independent Music: TuneCore and Believe highlight regional growth, inclusivity, and artist empowerment

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more

Apple Music turns 10: Celebrates milestone with new LA studio and game-changing features

MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more

top# 5 articles

1
Anushka Lewis and Puneet Samtani join Bay Owl Studios and Abbey Road Institute Mumbai

MUMBAI: Abbey Road Institute Mumbai, in partnership with Bay Owl Studios, is proud to welcome two dynamic professionals to its academic leadership...read more

2
"Alif Laila is not just an album, It's a World": Farhan Khan on fusing poetry, fashion and cinema

MUMBAI: For singer-songwriter and visual storyteller Farhan Khan, Alif Laila isn’t merely a music album — it’s an entire cinematic universe. With a...read more

3
Hitmmaker King gets vulnerable and personal with his new EP 'Shayad Koi Na Sune'; EP out now

MUMBAI: King has never been afraid to experiment, but with his latest EP, he’s taken his boldest turn yet. A new edition to his discography, Shayad...read more

4
Halifax Punk Rock Rebels 'The Bloody Hell' unveil new single 'Are You Happy?' ahead of third album 'Blood Code'

MUMBAI: Halifax, Canada's unrelenting punk-infused hard rock outfit, The Bloody Hell, continues its sonic evolution with the explosive release of...read more

5
Jubin Nautiyal and Shreya Ghoshal create a full-circle moment in Dhadak 2

MUMBAI: When a young Jubin Nautiyal auditioned for X Factor, one of the judges, Shreya Ghoshal, recognised his potential, praising his voice and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games