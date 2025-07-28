Hitmmaker King gets vulnerable and personal with his new EP 'Shayad Koi Na Sune'; EP out now

MUMBAI: King has never been afraid to experiment, but with his latest EP, he’s taken his boldest turn yet. A new edition to his discography, Shayad Koi Na Sune is a quiet act of rebellion in a career defined by chart-toppers and roaring crowds. With just three stripped-down tracks, King invites listeners to sit with the thoughts we usually bury deep, giving voice to feelings too soft for the spotlight.

More a private revelation than a traditional release, Shayad Koi Na Sune picks up the introspective thread of his 2023 EP Shayad Woh Sune pulls you in. The EP opens with Yeh Zindagi Hai, a slow-burning confession that drifts through the grey areas of life. There’s no big resolution here, no lyrical fireworks—just King floating through the uneasy question of whether we’re truly living or just moving forward on autopilot. He doesn’t search for answers. He simply sits with the silence.

Then comes Sab Be Asar, where frustration finds a calm voice. This is the anthem for anyone who’s done the work—changed, grown, evolved—only to realise the world might never notice. The lyrics spill out like a quiet prayer, repeated until they blur into acceptance: change is real even when no one claps for it.

Finally, Speak Softly brings it all home. Here, King is at his most vulnerable—almost whispering a note-to-self, equal parts lullaby and confession. It feels like a hand on your shoulder in the dark, reminding you to hold onto your tenderness in a world that tries to wear it down. With lines like “meri jaan,” the track feels both intimate and distant—an apology to oneself, an embrace for the parts we rarely share.

Sharing his thoughts about the album King says, "With Shayad Koi Na Sune, I didn’t want to make something that just fills playlists or climbs charts—I wanted to make something that sits with you when nobody’s around. These songs are thoughts I’ve carried for a long time but never really said out loud. They’re not polished confessions—they’re messy, quiet truths about feeling unseen, about growing when no one’s watching, about accepting that not everything has to be big to matter. I called it Shayad Koi Na Sune because I knew maybe no one would hear it—and that’s okay. I made this for the moments when you’re honest with yourself, even if the world isn’t listening. If even one person feels a little less alone hearing these songs, then that’s enough for me."

King's new EP 'Shayad Koi Na Sune' is available on all platforms.