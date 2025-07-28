RadioandMusic
News |  28 Jul 2025 14:16 |  By RnMTeam

Aditya Narayan unveils ‘Gehraiyaan’, a soulful number from his album ‘Saansein’

MUMBAI: Singer, performer, and anchor Aditya Narayan has released the second track ‘Gehraiyaan’ from his much-anticipated musical journey, ‘Saansein’. A poetic and emotionally layered ballad, Gehraiyaan dives deep into the complexities of love — capturing the ache, madness, and eternal pull of a true emotional connection. The track, released on July 25, showcases Aditya’s soulful vocals, brought to life with the stirring lyrics penned by Manoj Yadav and the evocative composition of Ambresh Shroff. The music, produced and arranged by Meghdeep Bose and mastered by Christian Wright at Abbey Road Studios in London, elevates the song to an immersive sonic experience.

Set against the majestic landscapes of Sonmarg, Kashmir, the music video for Gehraiyaan visually mirrors the lyrical and emotional theme explored in the track. With its romantic, introspective, and passionate mood, the song continues Aditya’s vision for Saansein — an album that isn’t just a collection of songs, but a monthly unfolding of stories, feelings, and musical textures. The first release, Bana Le Tera, was met with overwhelming love, setting the tone for the depth and sincerity the album promises. Upcoming tracks from Saansein include Mizaaj, Saansein, Kyun, Tere Bina, and Lillah — each expected to carry forward the emotional richness of the project.

Speaking about Gehraiyaan, Aditya Narayan shares, “This track is incredibly close to my heart. It captures the vulnerability and depth that love can bring into our lives. The process of creating it — from Manoj’s poignant lyrics to the soundscape Meghdeep built — was a journey in itself. Shooting in Sonmarg only deepened the emotional resonance. With Saansein, I want to bring listeners into a more intimate space musically — and Gehraiyaan is a big step in that direction.”

