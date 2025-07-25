Offstage Live brings India's Indie Music scene to life with a Grand Debut at Anti Social, Mumbai

MUMBAI: The energy was electric, the voices raw and powerful, and the community stronger than ever - Offstage Live which was organised by Dhaval Kothari’s All By Play and the event was presented by PDL, Phonographic Digital Limited as the proud title sponsor, underscoring their commitment to supporting emerging music talent. It made a grand debut last night at Anti Social, Mumbai, delivering an unforgettable celebration of India’s thriving independent music culture.

A first-of-its-kind community showcase, Offstage Live was conceived as a stage for stories that often unfold behind closed doors — the "offstage" grind, the hustle, and the emotional journeys of indie artists who are shaping the future of music in India.

Speaking about the event Dhaval Kothari said "Offstage is one of the first events of its kind that we organized after three years of starting All By Play. It’s a platform and a community where we celebrate art, music, and culture, providing a space for artists to showcase raw and real music.

"We had a fantastic turnout, with more than 200-300 people attending, including industry professionals, artists, and fans. It was one of the first scenes we experienced with Antisocial, who mentioned that after 3-4 months, they observed such a significant turnaround for indie musicians and indie music in general.

"I am truly glad that people from across cities — Pune, Bombay, Indore, and others — came to support and see our insanely talented artists like The Kabir, Ashu Shukla, Pulkit Jain and Prateeksha Srivastava. A big thank you to our sponsors.The event was presented by PDL, Phonographic Digital Limited as the proud title sponsor, underscoring their commitment to supporting emerging music talent. Our community partner, Women of Music India and our publicity partner, Brand Banter Media, and our entire team of All By Play, who made this entire event possible."

And on July 23rd, that vision became a reality with a full house, powerful performances, and a shared sense of belonging that resonated with every note played.

The evening started with indie sensation The Kabir whose soulful set left the audience awestruck.The Kabir performed some of his great Indie songs like Ishq mera hai - Do Dil - Becheniyan - Naa Dooja Koi and others. Speaking about the event Kabir said : "This was the first time I performed my original songs live, and I’m truly grateful to All By Play for giving me this opportunity. I had thought about doing it before, but it never quite came together—until now. This feels like the beginning of something special. The whole experience felt so warm and intimate, almost like performing for a family. That’s what this concept meant to me—it felt like home. Thank you so much for making this happen for us. It was truly amazing."

Post Kabir, It was time for Pulkit Jain to add a refreshing dose of humour, warmth, and musical dexterity to the night with performances of “Kinare Pe”, “Koi Na Koi”, and the satirical hit “Pyaare”. Armed with his guitar and piano, Pulkit reminded the crowd that indie music can be both reflective and playful — and still hit home. Speaking about the event Pulkit said : "I’m just as thrilled as I was before the show—the energy was incredible, and the audience was full of amazing people. I saw so many familiar faces—friends, acquaintances, listeners, and fans—which made it even more special. I also truly enjoyed listening to the sets by Ashu, Prateeksha, and The Kabir they were fantastic. I really hope the Offstage community continues to grow and takes this spirit to different cities with many more shows. I’m excited for everything that lies ahead."

Sharing the stage was Ashu Shukla, whose heartfelt melodies like “Phir Se Shuru” and a cult favorite since 2020 with over 13M+ streams “Har Ek Pal” had fans singing along, phones lit, and emotions high. A true indie discovery, Ashu brought the kind of vulnerability and charm that defines the genre at its core. Ashu adding to the event, said : "It was such an amazing experience—so many people joined in to sing with me, and I absolutely loved performing. The line-up was beautiful: Pulkit Jain, Prateeksha Srivastava, The Kabir, and myself. It was actually my first time performing as part of a line-up, and I truly enjoyed every moment of it. I’d love to do more performances like this again soon."

Last but not least, Prateeksha Srivastava, whose soul-stirring set left the audience mesmerized. With millions of streams across platforms, with her recent Bollywood release of “Mila Tujhe” being played on loop and “Holi Aayi Re” with Vishal Mishra struck a chord with listeners and earned significant appreciation, Prateeksha has a voice that carries both grace and grit, she took the crowd on a journey — from personal, intimate lyrics to soaring anthems like “Birha” and “Jiya Kaanch ka”. “Offstage Live felt like a homecoming. About the event Praateksha said : "I just stepped off stage after performing a fantastic set for Offstage at Antisocial, and I feel incredible. It was my first time performing at this venue, and honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. The turnout was amazing, the energy was great, and the arrangements were flawless. Everything ran so smoothly—it didn’t even feel like work, it felt like a vacation.This will always hold a special place in my heart because firsts are always unforgettable."

But Offstage Live was more than just performances. It was a statement. A movement. A room filled with creators, listeners, collaborators, and believers in India’s independent music ecosystem. From the raw acoustics to the spontaneous cheers, every moment felt alive and unfiltered.

Created to spotlight emerging voices and nurture an ecosystem where independent music is not just heard but felt Offstage Live proved that the community is here, growing, and ready to be heard louder than ever before.

As the night ended with roaring applause and artists mingling with their fans, one thing was clear, this was just the beginning.