Pragati Nagpal on ‘Chadeya’, staying rooted, and carrying Pinjore to the National Stage

MUMBAI: From a small town in Haryana to the spotlight of India’s music scene, Pragati Nagpal is steadily carving out a space of her own — one song at a time. Her latest release, Chadeya, showcases not just her evolving sound but her deep emotional connection to music as an art form.

“Every moment is a moment of honour,” she shares. “With each song, each tune, and each recognition, I feel like I’m representing the voice of Pinjore on the national stage — and that, in itself, is an achievement.”

For Pragati, coming from a small town has never been a limitation — it’s been a foundation. “New opportunities have opened doors for me to add more depth to my craft and refine it. Now that I’ve stepped into the musical space, my only aim is to grow and evolve as a singer.”

After capturing hearts with tracks like Useless Bhawra and Pehla Nasha 2.0, Pragati’s new single Chadeya marks a powerful shift — both emotionally and musically.

“Useless Bhawra and Pehla Nasha are both very special to me, and different in their own ways,” she explains. “But Chadeya is a song I absolutely love because this is the kind of music I really want to get into — something with deep meaning, strong beats, and powerful lyrics.”

Unlike her previous projects, Chadeya saw Pragati deeply involved in every layer of the creative process. “From the music and lyrics to the visuals, I was completely immersed in the making of this song,” she reveals. “It took a lot of effort to put this whole idea together — and that makes it even more special.”

Listeners have often pointed out the unique honesty and simplicity in Pragati’s voice — something that makes her instantly relatable. She credits her audience for keeping her grounded. “It’s the humbling response and constant support that help me stay rooted,” she says. “Whether it’s pointing out my flaws or sending love, their feedback reminds me that I have to stay humble — and keep grinding.”

One of the pivotal moments in her young career was a collaboration with pop icon Armaan Malik — a partnership that left a lasting impression. “I’m immensely humbled to have worked with someone as respected and celebrated as Armaan Malik,” she says. “What I’ve learned is that while music keeps evolving, the feeling behind it is what truly matters. The more you connect with the emotion, the deeper you dive into the music — and that’s how you do justice to it.”

With Chadeya, Pragati Nagpal offers a track that’s not just meant to be heard, but felt. It’s the sound of a small-town girl growing into her voice, grounded in her roots, yet unafraid to reach for something bigger.