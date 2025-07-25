Pooja Hegde's chartbuster track ‘Kanimaa’ from ‘Retro’ crosses 100 Million Views on YouTube, registers an impressive feat!

MUMBAI: On 23rd July, Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Kanimaa’ lyrical song from ‘Retro’ achieved a significant milestone! Also starring co-star Suriya, the infectious track crossed an impressive 100 million views on YouTube within no time! As the song captivated the audience with its peppy tunes and foot-tapping rhythms, Pooja’s catchy dance moves and candid energy took the song to a global level.
Earlier, during the film’s promotional event, Pooja Hegde's co-star Suriya had heaped praise on the actress for making the song viral. “Pooja Hegde has made the song viral, a lot of sincere effort from her. I think she has promoted the film a little more than me,” he had said.
Casting a massive spell around them, it got the users recreating their own versions and starting a chain of reels and dance videos on social media, creating a storm all over the digital platform. As Pooja is widely celebrated for her energetic hooksteps and the drive to make every song viral, her infectious aura in Kanimaa song reaffirmed her stance as the hookstep queen.
While Pooja Hegde basks in this massive feat, she is gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Touted to be a lighthearted rom-com, Pooja will be seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan, taking the audience on a rollercoaster of love, laughter, and entertainment. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is expected to be released soon.
