Pooja Gaitonde soul-stirring track ‘Rasiya’ - A modern ode to longing and monsoon moods

MUMBAI: Blending raw emotion with classical beauty, Sufi Rock Fusion Singer-Composer Pooja Gaitonde, who recently released her Sufi Rock rendition of ‘Sanson Ki Mala’ unveils her latest original ‘Rasiya’. Rooted in the timeless theme of viraha, the aching separation and longing between lovers, ‘Rasiya’ is a contemporary interpretation of a traditional thumri, drawing inspiration from a single poignant line sung by the legendary Ustad Mehdi Hassan Khan Sahab. Pooja weaves her own story from that seed, giving birth to a composition that’s as heartfelt as it is timeless.
“I didn’t write Rasiya with rules, I wrote it with whatever I felt at that moment,” says Pooja. “From melody to lyrics, it’s all heart. In short, I would call it a ‘no formula song’. And after two years, it still feels just as alive.”
Created over two years ago, ‘Rasiya’ is the result of deep emotion, instinctive writing and powerful collaboration. What began as a piano learning session turned into a musical partnership with Producer Nikita Kulkarni, who not only produced the track but brought in live Sitar by Megha Rawoot, elevating the composition. The song also features exceptional guitars by Kavan Bhatt, mixed and mastered by Adil Nadaf, with the sitar recorded at NJoy Studio by Joy Sengupta.
The music video shot by Sarang Mhaskar and edited by Tanvi Salunkhe, visually captures the mood of the song, lush, introspective and deeply emotional, making ‘Rasiya’ a monsoon-ready musical experience.
With her signature blend of classical depth and modern expression, Singer-Composer Pooja Gaitonde proves her ability to push boundaries while staying rooted in tradition.
About Pooja Gaitonde - Voice of New-Age Spiritual Sound
Pooja Gaitonde, based in Germany and raised in the traditions of Hindustani classical music, is one of India’s leading voices in the emerging Sufi-pop movement. Pioneering a new wave of Sufi sound, shaped by the spiritual depth of raagdari, her sound sits at the intersection of tradition and today. Whether it’s pop, jazz, electronic or rock - Pooja effortlessly blends the sacred with the contemporary.
She has performed with renowned jazz pianist Louiz Banks and the popular electronic duo Lost Stories (Tomorrowland), to performing solo with the global icon Sami Yusuf at Dubai Expo, pushing the boundaries of devotional music.
Her discography includes powerful singles like ‘Tere Ishq Nachaya’, ‘Na Janu Main Kaun’ and the recent ‘Ae Ri Sakhi’ - a crossover success with indie collective kSaya.
Notable Discography:
Collaborations:
RASIYA - CREDITS
Singer & Composer: Pooja Gaitonde
Lyrics: Pooja Gaitonde
Music Production: Nikita Kulkarni
Sitar: Megha Rawoot
Guitars: Kavan Bhatt
Mix & Master: Adil Nadaf
Recording Studio (Sitar): NJoy Studio by Joy Sengupta
Video Shoot: Sarang Mhaskar
Video Edit: Tanvi Salunkhe
MUMBAI: From Rs.read more
MUMBAI: In today's content-driven world, sound is a surprisingly overlooked yet potent branding read more
MUMBAI: BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation platform, today announced a major expread more
MUMBAI: In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Akhila Shankar (Head, TuneCore South Asia) read more
MUMBAI: As Apple Music marks its 10th anniversary since launching on June 30, 2015, the US tech read more
MUMBAI: As the sacred month of Shravan unfolds, Nirvaan Birla steps into the musical world with a deeply spiritual debut — Shankaraa. The devotional...read more
MUMBAI: In a historic step toward protecting the creative legacy of India’s folk music community, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: The internet is buzzing with conversations as audiences across platforms point out an unexpected resemblance between debutant Ahaan Pandey’s...read more
MUMBAI: The energy was electric, the voices raw and powerful, and the community stronger than ever — Offstage Live which was organised by Dhaval...read more
MUMBAI: After much anticipation, Shankaraa, the debut single by entrepreneur Nirvaan Birla, is finally out, offering listeners a deeply soulful...read more