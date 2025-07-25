RadioandMusic
News |  25 Jul 2025 14:13 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Nirvaan Birla on his debut single 'Shankaraa': "It's about finding the Shiva within"

MUMBAI: As the sacred month of Shravan unfolds, Nirvaan Birla steps into the musical world with a deeply spiritual debut — Shankaraa. The devotional track, dedicated to Lord Shiva, isn’t just a melody; it’s a call inward.

“The inspiration was Mahadev himself, of course,” Nirvaan shares. “Since a very young age, I’ve been Shiva’s bhakt, and many major moments in my life have been deeply connected to Him. In fact, Shivji has saved my life two or three times. That connection runs very deep — and that’s what led to this track.”

After years of performing live — from kirtans to spiritual gatherings — Nirvaan felt the natural next step was to begin writing his own music. “There’s no better way to start than with Shiva,” he says. “But Shankaraa isn’t just about devotion to an external deity. It’s about finding the Shiva inside you. That’s the main message — to discover the Shiva tattva within.”

Described as a bridge between devotion and mindfulness, Shankaraa taps into the therapeutic power of spiritual music. For Nirvaan, the emotional and mental impact of devotional soundscapes is undeniable.

“Spiritual music is one of the strongest contributors to mental wellness,” he explains. “I’ve had people tell me they couldn’t sleep for nights due to stress, and after a satsang, they finally found rest. Others going through heartbreak or emotional lows have told me they felt lighter, calmer.”

What sets devotional music apart, Nirvaan believes, is its ability to silence the noise of the mind. “When you listen to Hindi love songs, you vibe. But devotional songs create thoughtlessness. You stop overthinking and just feel. They anchor you in the present moment. And I believe that’s the key to emotional healing.”

The juxtaposition of Nirvaan’s entrepreneurial background with his musical path might seem unexpected — but for him, the two are deeply intertwined.

“Music and spirituality have made me more focused and more empathetic as a leader,” he says. “In Sanskrit, we call this dharana — complete inner and outer focus. Whether I’m making business decisions or leading a team, that stillness and presence make a big difference.”

He adds, “If I didn’t have a business mind, I’d still be singing — but maybe just for myself. To share it with the world, you need structure. And if you only approach business with logic and no empathy, it won’t sustain. Music brings the creativity and peace that fuels innovation.”

Nirvaan’s spiritual initiatives extend beyond the studio. His Sounds for the Soul gatherings, monthly satsangs hosted at the Birla residence, have become a space of collective healing.

Song link:
https://linktr.ee/NirvaanBirla

“I get messages after every satsang — people who couldn’t sleep, or were emotionally overwhelmed, saying the music brought them peace,” he says. “That’s the whole intention of Sounds for the Soul — to offer experiences that bring clarity, joy, and stillness.”

With more spiritual concerts planned soon, Nirvaan is set to take this movement forward, blending the ancient power of devotion with a modern sensibility.

As he steps into this new chapter with Shankaraa, Nirvaan’s hope is simple, yet profound: “I want my music to help people — especially young people — find stillness, strength, and clarity within themselves. To realize that everything they’re looking for already exists inside. That’s the essence of Shankaraa. That’s the essence of Shiva.”

Tags
Nirvaan Birla Shankaraa Shiva music
