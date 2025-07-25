"It's uncanny!" - Netizens draw striking parallels between Ahaan Pandey's Saiyaara and Tanzeel Khan's real life

MUMBAI: The internet is buzzing with conversations as audiences across platforms point out an unexpected resemblance between debutant Ahaan Pandey’s film Saiyaara and the real-life journey of singer-songwriter and content creator Tanzeel Khan.

From the character’s backstory and heartbreak arc to his rise in the independent music scene, fans can’t help but notice how closely the film mirrors Tanzeel’s own story — prompting a flurry of memes, fan edits, and side-by-side comparisons.

Tanzeel, known for his honesty and connection with fans, has responded in the most heartfelt way — by doing what he does best. He’s dropped a special cover of Saiyaara’s title track, as a nod to his fans and all the noise online.

“I’ve been flooded with DMs and tags about how much the film reminds people of me. It’s funny and flattering. Maybe life imitates art, or the other way around. Either way, I just wanted to give my fans what they were asking for,” says Tanzeel.

While the similarities have sparked curiosity, Tanzeel believes the focus should stay on what truly matters — the music, the emotion, and the shared experiences that bring people together.