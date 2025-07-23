Hiten drops 'Flowers', a stirring two-track EP that redefines the language of Love

MUMBAI: Some songs scream, while others whisper and stay with you. On that note, acclaimed producer, singer-songwriter Hiten, releases his most heartfelt EP “Flowers”, a deeply personal two-track album that explores love in all its glory and fragility. With two contrasting tracks, Khama’kha and Beqadaran, the EP captures the highs and heartaches of love and human connection.

Delicate yet intense, Flowers is an ode to love in its purest and most unfiltered form. With this EP, Hiten sets aside the swagger of his past hits for something softer, raw and ultimately, more personal. It’s a quiet stunner, a collection that reflects the unsaid feelings, the in-between moments, the quiet thrill of connection, and the deep ache of being left behind.

“Just like flowers, love blooms freely… and sometimes withers in the hands of those who can’t hold it,” shares Hiten. “Flowers is the most honest thing I’ve created. Both these songs weren’t planned, they just poured out. This album is messy, real, raw and flawed. Khama’kha reminded me of how light love can feel, and Beqadaran of how heavy it gets when it’s not returned. I hope the listeners feel every emotion and connect to it just as much as we do.”, he added.

The first track ‘Khama’kha’, is a quiet celebration of those magical moments that just feel right. Embracing minimalism both musically and sentimentally, the track glows with the kind of love that doesn’t ask questions. The song shimmers with an easy type of love without logic, moments without explanation, and finding calm in someone’s presence. Then comes ‘Beqadaran’ - dark, heavy, and wincingly honest. It’s for the ones who gave their all to people who never deserved it. A cry into the silence that follows unreciprocated love, the production pulls back to let the lyrics breathe, with the spaces in between saying just as much. If Khama’kha is the light, Beqadaran is the shadow, together, they aren’t just opposites, they’re two halves of the same heart.

Known for his genre-fluid storytelling and evocative soundscapes, Hiten has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian hip-hop including Badshah, MC SQUARE to Raftaar, King, and Ikka. With Flowers, he strips things back, delivering something intimate, vulnerable and achingly human, a reminder that love can feel like everything and still leave you with nothing.

Listen to Flowers by Hiten here: VA.lnk.to/Flowers