News |  25 Jul 2025 12:37 |  By RnMTeam

Entrepreneur Nirvaan Birla teleases his musical debut with soulful track Shankaraa, a tribute to Lord Shiva on Shravan

MUMBAI: After much anticipation, Shankaraa, the debut single by entrepreneur Nirvaan Birla, is finally out, offering listeners a deeply soulful experience rooted in devotion, silence, and inner stillness. Written and sung by Nirvaan himself, with music composed by Kalyan Baruah, the track marks the beginning of his music album under his initiative 'Sounds for the Soul.'

More than just a song, Shankaraa is a heartfelt offering to Lord Shiva. It combines soothing melodies with deep emotion, inviting listeners to pause, reflect, and reconnect. The composition is simple yet powerful, making it a comforting companion for anyone seeking moments of peace, whether through prayer, meditation, or quiet listening.

In today’s fast-moving world, where the mind is often overwhelmed, Shankaraa reminds us of the healing power of sound. The track also touches upon the role of music in mental wellbeing, creating space for calm and emotional balance in everyday life.

https://linktr.ee/NirvaanBirla

Talking about his musical debut, Nirvaan Birla shared, “Music has always been my personal anchor, a quiet space I go to when things feel heavy. I’ve realised how deeply sound can impact mental wellbeing, especially when it’s honest and rooted in something higher. Shankaraa came from that space of stillness and surrender.

He further added, "It’s my ode to Lord Shiva, a way of expressing devotion, gratitude, and the peace I feel in His presence. It’s not just about Shiva; it’s also about finding a little more peace within ourselves. This is the first song I’m putting out into the world, and I’ve poured my heart into it. I truly hope it reaches the right ears and touches people in the way it touched me while creating it.”

As the sacred month of Shravan unfolds, Shankaraa serves as both a spiritual and emotional release. The full track is now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and JioSaavn.

Tune in. Reflect. Let the music lead you inward.

