Pooja Gaitonde soul-stirring track ‘Rasiya’ - A modern ode to longing and monsoon moods

MUMBAI: Blending raw emotion with classical beauty, Sufi Rock Fusion Singer-Composer Pooja Gaitonde, who recently released her Sufi Rock rendition of ‘Sanson Ki Mala’ unveils her latest original ‘Rasiya’. Rooted in the timeless theme of viraha, the aching separation and longing between lovers, ‘Rasiya’ is a contemporary interpretation of a traditional thumri, drawing inspiration from a single poignant line sung by the legendary Ustad Mehdi Hassan Khan Sahab. Pooja weaves her own story from that seed, giving birth to a composition that’s as heartfelt as it is timeless.

“I didn’t write Rasiya with rules, I wrote it with whatever I felt at that moment,” says Pooja. “From melody to lyrics, it’s all heart. In short, I would call it a ‘no formula song’. And after two years, it still feels just as alive.”

Created over two years ago, ‘Rasiya’ is the result of deep emotion, instinctive writing and powerful collaboration. What began as a piano learning session turned into a musical partnership with Producer Nikita Kulkarni, who not only produced the track but brought in live Sitar by Megha Rawoot, elevating the composition. The song also features exceptional guitars by Kavan Bhatt, mixed and mastered by Adil Nadaf, with the sitar recorded at NJoy Studio by Joy Sengupta.

The music video shot by Sarang Mhaskar and edited by Tanvi Salunkhe, visually captures the mood of the song, lush, introspective and deeply emotional, making ‘Rasiya’ a monsoon-ready musical experience.

With her signature blend of classical depth and modern expression, Singer-Composer Pooja Gaitonde proves her ability to push boundaries while staying rooted in tradition.

About Pooja Gaitonde - Voice of New-Age Spiritual Sound

Pooja Gaitonde, based in Germany and raised in the traditions of Hindustani classical music, is one of India’s leading voices in the emerging Sufi-pop movement. Pioneering a new wave of Sufi sound, shaped by the spiritual depth of raagdari, her sound sits at the intersection of tradition and today. Whether it’s pop, jazz, electronic or rock - Pooja effortlessly blends the sacred with the contemporary.

She has performed with renowned jazz pianist Louiz Banks and the popular electronic duo Lost Stories (Tomorrowland), to performing solo with the global icon Sami Yusuf at Dubai Expo, pushing the boundaries of devotional music.

Her discography includes powerful singles like ‘Tere Ishq Nachaya’, ‘Na Janu Main Kaun’ and the recent ‘Ae Ri Sakhi’ - a crossover success with indie collective kSaya.

Notable Discography:

Ya Hayyu Ya Qayyum – with Sami Yusuf

Na Janu Main Kaun

Ishq Karaa

Tere Ishq Nachaya

Ae Ri Sakhi – with KSAYA & Prasad Gaitonde

Marham Sa Yaar

Saathi Re

Collaborations:

Featured soloist with Sami Yusuf at Dubai Expo 2020

at Part of genre-bending Sufi-Jazz experiment with Louiz Banks

Collaborated with Lost Stories (Tomorrowland) for a modern electronic Sufi crossover

RASIYA - CREDITS

Singer & Composer: Pooja Gaitonde

Lyrics: Pooja Gaitonde

Music Production: Nikita Kulkarni

Sitar: Megha Rawoot

Guitars: Kavan Bhatt

Mix & Master: Adil Nadaf

Recording Studio (Sitar): NJoy Studio by Joy Sengupta

Video Shoot: Sarang Mhaskar

Video Edit: Tanvi Salunkhe